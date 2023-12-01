Raidió Fáilte funding ensures station continues with its pioneering broadcasting work

IRISH language community radio station Raidió Fáilte is to receive £100,000 from the National Lottery's Dormant Accounts Fund which will go towards the mentoring of two new employees due to be appointed in January – as well as upgrading digital equipment/software.

The funding is primarily for succession planning when two long-time Raidió Fáilte employees, Máire Nic Fhionnachtaigh and Eoghan Ó Néill step down. Máire and Eoghan will provide mentoring and training to the new employees – funded by Foras na Gaeilge – who will get the chance to learn from the best in the finance/administration and broadcasting fields.

The money will ensure that the skills and experience acquired over more than 20 years by veteran broadcaster, Eoghan and by Máire in financial management at Raidió Fáilte, will be passed on to new individuals who will be able to carry on the work which has made Raidió Fáilte a renowned name in Irish language broadcasting.

Pól Mac Cana, Board of Directors at Raidió Fáilte Teo, said the money would ensure the station is able to continue its pioneering work of offering a community broadcast space for Belfast’s growing Irish language community.

“We, the Board of Directors of Raidió Fáilte Teo, are very grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund NI for supporting Raidió Fáilte through the Dormant Accounts Fund. This substantial sum of £100,000 for mentoring over three years bolsters our commitment to a community broadcast space for the Gaels of Belfast.

“Our Irish language community is a key and unique element of Belfast's cultural tapestry. Raidió Fáilte not only gives a voice to our growing and increasingly confident community, but also offers skills and work experience opportunities not otherwise available to our young people.

“This recognition of support for our social community is very much appreciated and will ensure skills transfer from two of our Raidió Fáilte stalwarts to future generations of Irish speakers and learners of the language, benefitting the wider Irish language and the local community, for the enrichment of all.”

Tá go dtí 5:00 amárach, Déardaoin 30/11/2023 chun foirm iarratais chomhlíonta a sheoladh ar ais chuig bainisteoir@raidiofailte.comhttps://t.co/Das3DkfHnv pic.twitter.com/BiLIYrnk6C — Raidió Fáilte (@raidiofailte) November 29, 2023

Máire Nic Fhionnachtaigh, Finance/Admin Manager who has been at the station since 2006, said the funding would allow her to pass on her skills in the further development of Raidió Fáilte as a successful Irish language broadcasting service.

Máire, who was the main driver behind the successful funding application, said: “I am very much looking forward to mentoring (part-time) a new admin/finance post holder from January 2024, sharing knowledge/skills and introducing some new ways of working to further future-proof the organisation. I strongly believe that this knowledge transfer is critical to the on-going success of organisations such as Raidió Fáilte.

“This approach to succession planning has been made possible with funding from National Lottery Community Fund NI - Dormant Accounts funding. It’s a perfect time to pass the baton!”

RAIDIÓ: Máire Nic Fhionnachtaigh said the funding would future-proof the success of Raidió Fáilte

Veteran journalist and broadcaster Eoghan Ó Néill who was one of the founders of Raidió Fáilte when it was known as Raidió Feirste expressed thanks to the Dormant Accounts Fund and said the investment represents an exciting development for the station.

“Thank you to the National Lottery Community Fund - Dormant Accounts NI," he said. "Go raibh maith agaibh.

“I know that we were just one of many worthy ventures they considered for funding, so it is a very encouraging affirmation for all of us at Raidió Fáilte that our application was successful.

“This investment will allow Raidió Fáilte to initiate a mentoring scheme so that the unique skills and experience of two of our senior staff won’t be lost but will be transferred to new employees.

“On a personal level I’m excited, as I have no doubt that the scheme will be rewarding both for myself and for those I’ll be working with.

“And on a wider level I’m delighted that this new investment in our organisation underpins our efforts to constantly upgrade our skills and standards and will enhance the service Raidió Fáilte provides to our listeners and to the wider community.

“It’s a win-win for everyone.”

MENTORING: The new funding will see award-winning journalist Eoghan Ó Néill mentoring a new broadcaster for Raidió Fáilte

Cillian Breatnach, Raidió Fáilte Station Manager, added that the funding would also be used to support other projects at the station including An Lon Dubh Café and Stiúideo Feirste.

"We fully understand the importance of succession planning in an organisation such as Raidió Fáilte and are very appreciative of this opportunity to retain the skills and experience of Máire Nic Fhionnachtaigh and Eoghan Ó Neill within the organisation during the critical handover period,” he said.

“The future is bright for Raidió Fáilte whose community radio broadcasting and associated services (An Lon Dubh Café & Stiúideo Feirste) operating on a social enterprise basis, have been growing steadily, and winning awards!”

PROJECTS: Cillian Breatnach of Raidió Fáilte said funding would also be used to improve equipment and for the café and studio

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund’s Northern Ireland Director, said: “The Dormant Accounts Fund NI is continuing to help secure the future of voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations across Northern Ireland. It is building their capacity, resilience and sustainability, so that they can continue to deliver vital services to local communities.

“We are pleased to award this £100,000 grant to Raidió Fáilte Teo to provide the resources they need to strengthen the infrastructure of the organisation and capture the knowledge of experienced staff while planning for their succession.”