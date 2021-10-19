Raidió Fáilte's Caoimhe and Edel shortlisted for prestigious award

IT'S a Donegal and Conamara fusion with a distinctly Belfast flavour. A mixture that has wowed listeners to Raidió Fáilte.

And now broadcasters Caoimhe Ní Chathail and Edel Ní Churraoin have wowed the organisers of the Irish language media awards who have shortlisted them for one of the prestigious Gradam Cumarsaide statuettes.

‘Sin Ráite’, their weekly programme on Falls Road-based Raidió Fáilte has been making waves since it started in spring this year. The two Gaeilgeoirí have been having so much fun presenting ‘Sin Ráite’ that they have hardly noticed the programme and it’s podcast version shoot up the scale making it Raidió Fáilte’s most listened to programme.

“It is fun presenting the show, as we know each other so well and it’s just great to have this platform to comment and debate and to listen to our contributors, who are often much more savvy than us,” says Edel, who moved to Belfast from the Conamara Gaeltacht to work with Raidió Fáilte.

Edel Ní Churraoin

“We’ve both been working in the Irish language media, North and South, for several years and it’s great to be involved in such a dynamic and young sector. Especially here in Belfast.

“Whether we win one of the Gradaim at this year’s Oireachtas or not it’s such a buzz to be nominated alongside some of the best presenters in the business.”

Letterkenny native Caoimhe agrees.

“Our show on Raidió Fáilte is a lively mix of news and interviews and reports, trom and eadtrom, both serious and lighthearted, banter with some of our more opinionated guests, and of course running commentary on the world, particularly the Irish language world.

Caoimhe Ní Chathail

"I hope it is doing what radio does best, which is allowing the community to hold up a mirror to ourselves.”

Caoimhe and Edel will be putting out a special edition of ‘Sin Ráite’ next Tuesday at 12.00-1.00 as they head off to Dublin to walk the red carpet.

Adh mór oraibh!