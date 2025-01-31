Work begins to stop raw sewage leakage into woman's garden

WORK has started to resolve a raw sewage leakage that has flowed into a West Belfast woman's garden.

Angela Kane, from Highfern Gardens off the Springfield Road, contacted us about the ongoing issue which she says has lasted for over two years and has gone unresolved.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News on Monday, Angela explained: "This has been going on for two years. It started off with an issue with the toilet being blocked up.

"It gradually got worse and no one could find out what the problem was.

"I just felt that I was being palmed off. A valve was put on the pipe but it just results in flooding the garden with sewage. It didn't solve the problem at all.

"My garden has been destroyed. There are toys out there for my grandchildren which will need to be dumped. I think it is a real health hazard.

"I can't open my window either. The smell is awful."

After being contacted by the Andersonstown News on Monday, major work to dig up Angela's garden began on Tuesday to try and finally resolve the problem.

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “We received a report from our tenant. Our maintenance team identified the issues at this property and the necessary repair works have already been carried out.”