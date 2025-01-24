Re-arranged funeral of John George to take place next weekend

THE funeral of West Belfast man John George who was murdered in Spain last month has been re-arranged for next weekend.

The 37-year-old, from Twinbrook was last in contact with his family on December 14 and relatives reported him missing when he failed to catch a scheduled flight home four days later.

Following an extensive search, which involved his family, his body was discovered on January 7 around five miles from the town of Rojales near Torrevieja.

A funeral service for Mr George had been scheduled to take place today (Friday) before the family announced that it had been postponed to allow for a second autopsy to take place.

Taking to social media on Friday, John's sister Courtney announced the new funeral arrangements.

"John's body will be home on Tuesday. Family only that day. Then everyone is welcome onwards," she said.

"His funeral will take place on Saturday, February 1 at 9am at St Luke's Twinbrook. Finally get to put you to rest my beautiful brother."

Courtney also confirmed that O'Neill's Funeral Directors will be live-streaming the funeral service on their social media for those unable to attend.