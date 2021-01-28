Redevelopment of Castle Street will contribute to the 'physical and economic renewal of the area'

Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has welcomed the announcement of a major redevelopment of Castle Street.



The West Belfast MLA said today’s announcement from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey that a developer has been appointed to redevelop a derelict site at Castle Street – the main gateway into the city centre from West Belfast – is "a boost for Belfast’s city centre".



“The redevelopment of this site will see the space used as a retail space and some much-needed housing in the city centre and will further help create jobs in the city,” he said.

Subject to planning and other statutory approvals, the redevelopment will see a significant investment in Castle Street, which will result in a mixed used development, incorporating retail space and residential accommodation.



Making her announcement, Minister Hargey said: “My Department acquired a derelict site at Castle Street and Marquis Street in Belfast in 2018 for the purposes of redevelopment. The site has been derelict for many years and is a blot on the landscape, which needs to be addressed. Following a competition by my Department for developers to put forward their proposals for the site, I can announce that the developer is CSI1818 Limited.



"CSI1818 Limited has also acquired adjacent sites for development alongside the Department’s site and their combined redevelopment programme will lead to construction of retail space and much needed city centre residential accommodation as well as providing valuable employment for the construction industry.



"The development will contribute to the physical and economic renewal of the area. It will create job opportunities and will benefit businesses both locally and in the wider city centre.”