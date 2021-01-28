Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has welcomed the announcement of a major redevelopment of Castle Street.
The West Belfast MLA said today’s announcement from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey that a developer has been appointed to redevelop a derelict site at Castle Street – the main gateway into the city centre from West Belfast – is "a boost for Belfast’s city centre".
“The redevelopment of this site will see the space used as a retail space and some much-needed housing in the city centre and will further help create jobs in the city,” he said.
Subject to planning and other statutory approvals, the redevelopment will see a significant investment in Castle Street, which will result in a mixed used development, incorporating retail space and residential accommodation.
Making her announcement, Minister Hargey said: “My Department acquired a derelict site at Castle Street and Marquis Street in Belfast in 2018 for the purposes of redevelopment. The site has been derelict for many years and is a blot on the landscape, which needs to be addressed. Following a competition by my Department for developers to put forward their proposals for the site, I can announce that the developer is CSI1818 Limited.
"CSI1818 Limited has also acquired adjacent sites for development alongside the Department’s site and their combined redevelopment programme will lead to construction of retail space and much needed city centre residential accommodation as well as providing valuable employment for the construction industry.
"The development will contribute to the physical and economic renewal of the area. It will create job opportunities and will benefit businesses both locally and in the wider city centre.”
Joe O’Leary, Director of CSI1818 Limited said they were delighted to have been selected as the preferred developer for the regeneration of the site.
"It is with great enthusiasm that we are taking forward a more comprehensive scheme that extends along Castle Street to King Street. This area has been neglected and has suffered in the aftermath of the fire at Bank Buildings.
"With the support of local businesses, the NI Executive and Belfast City Council, we will transform this major gateway into the city centre, delivering much needed housing, retail space for local independent businesses and the footfall required for a vital and viable city centre.”
He added: “Drawing on ‘A Bolder Vision for Belfast’ our vision extends to the space around the new buildings, using the space to enhance the liveability of the area for new and existing residents.
“In the aftermath of Brexit and the pandemic we must be ambitious, innovative and drive forward the vision of making the city centre a safe, exciting and attractive place for people to live.”