Reds ready for battle at Warrenpoint

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin doesn’t believe his side’s previous wins against Warrenpoint Town this season have been a true reflection of how the games have went.



The Reds make the trip to Milltown on Easter Saturday (3pm kick-off) looking to build upon their win over Coleraine last weekend against Barry Gray’s Point side that has performed fantastically this season.



McLaughlin’s men have emerged 3-0 winners in both encounters at Solitude this season, but the Derry native isn’t expecting an easy ride on the road this Saturday.



“Anytime we play Warrenpoint it’s been a tough game,” McLaughlin warned.



“I think the score-lines mightn’t have reflected how the games have went. We played them in pre-season as well and drew with them.



“They’ve always been tough games and especially at Milltown they’ve been hard to beat.



“They’ve had some big results down there this year and we don’t expect anything other than a tough game and a real tough battle.



“Given the form our boys are in at the minute and a couple of days rest - which they could be doing with - it sets it up well so we’re looking forward to it.



“Our boys are playing well at the minute and they’ve got some big results so it’s a good time for us to play anybody.



“With the extra couple of days in-between, it might do us the world of good because three or four of them from the weekend mightn’t have played on Tuesday night. It could be a blessing in disguise and hopefully that’s the case.”

🎥 Supporters are notified of live streaming details for Saturday's match.



McLaughlin feels the decision to postpone Tuesday evening’s clash with Glentoran might prove to be a blessing in disguise.



The game was called off on Monday evening, less than 24 hours before kick-off, due to Glens’ midfielder Gael Bigirimana receiving a late call-up to the Burundi squad for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier fit to play against Glentoran. with Morocco and the Reds’ boss revealed his side were due to be without at least three starters from the weekend victory over Coleraine.



“The boys were ready and go and they were geared up for the game,” McLaughlin insisted.



“It was going to be an opportunity for us to rotate a couple of players around from Saturday because two came off injured.



“We had Kearns and O’Connor who came off injured and they probably wouldn’t have been fit for the game.



“Harney was struggling as well, so three of our starting 11 from Saturday probably weren’t



“It was going to be an opportunity for fresh legs coming into the team and we were looking forward to that but the late call up for Bigirimana has put an end to the game. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise for us?



“We were geared up as we’ve a good squad – more than capable of taking on anybody in the league.



“The players coming in were looking forward to getting their chance but unfortunately it has been taken away from them with the late cancelation. That’s the way it goes; sometimes these things work in your favour and sometimes they don’t.



“Maybe it’s worked in our favour because Paul O’Neill wouldn’t have been fit to play.



“We’re on a good run of form and it was a game I felt we could have won but we’ll move onto Warrenpoint instead.”