St Dominic's U16 camogs win Ulster Final after second half comeback

ST Dominic’s are the first school to win the Dr Cunningham Cup after defeating Loreto College from Cavan.



This time last year, St Dominic’s lost out to Assumption Grammar, Ballynahinch in the U16 Ulster Final. Assumption were coached by Dr Terry Cunningham, who unfortunately died suddenly in July. In order to recognise the huge contribution Dr Cunningham made to schools' camogie, the Corn Cunningham was introduced this year.



St Dominic’s started brightly on Friday evening in Tullysaran, with Aoife Fitzsimons (Lámh Dhearg) slotting over a free, and Amy Gault (St Paul’s) scoring a 50 within the first couple of minutes. However, Loreto soon settled into the game, and St Dominic’s struggled to contain them. Indeed, St Dominic’s found themselves 0.02-1.06 down after twenty minutes, following a free which dropped into the back of the net. Amy Gault then took matters into her own hands, and after winning a poc out charged in on goal to bring the West Belfast team within touching distance with five minutes left in the half. Two more Fitzsimons’ points from play left it 1.04-1.06 at half time.

BEST IN ULSTER: The jubilant St Dominic's camogs

The second half started much brighter for St Domininc’s. Clíona McGinley (Naomh Éanna) had the ball in the back of the net within the first minute which putting St Dominic's ahead for the first time since the third minute, and St Dominic’s did not look back from there. Goals from Amelie Annett (Lámh Dhearg) and Erin Stewart (Rossa) pushed them further ahead, while the defence quickly shut down any Loreto attacks, with Aoibhinn Austin (Naomh Gall) pulling off two brilliant saves. Over the course of the second half, St Dominic’s only conceded four points, all from placed balls, while points from Ríonach MacElhatton (Naomh Bríd), Fitzsimons and Gault kept the score board ticking over, to finish out the match 4.08-1.10.



Aoife Fitzsimons was recognised with the player of the match award, which was presented by Jerome McCrickard on behalf of Queen’s University Belfast.

Mrs Julie Cunningham then presented joint captains Aoife Fitzsimons and Amy Gault with the Dr Cunningham Cup.

STAR PLAYER: Aoife Fitzsimons is recognised with the player of the match award

Team coach Meabh Kennedy said: “It was an honour to be the first team to lift this new trophy. The students have put in many hours of hard work. Their dedication to their sport and their school is first class.”



St Dominic’s now look forward to an All Ireland semi-final against the Connaught Champions at the beginning of February.