WATCH: Refreshed menu and fantastic food at Sylvester’s

AS autumn draws in, the kettle is very much on and the kitchen pass fired up at Antrim Road’s Sylvester’s café as its customers seek comforting sustenance.

Having made its mark with their hearty breakfast menu, Sylvester’s are offering a lunch menu to stave off the chill with something to whet any appetite.

Proprietor Laura Adams explained that their lunch menu is packed full of tasty, home-cooked fayre. “We are now serving Frank’s Hot wings which are proving to be extremely popular, we are doing a variety of loaded fries with a variety of toppings including salt and chili chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese and a variety of sauces too.

We are serving the ever-popular Club Sandwich and a soup of the day, which we all need as the weather takes a turn. We will be serving homemade stew throughout the week on certain days as well.”

Laura explained that the Sylvester’s kitchen will close at 3.30pm for hot food but that their coffee, tea and “buns” will still be available until 4pm. “With Halloween just around the corner we are preparing to serve Pumpkin Spice Lattes as well, the perfect winter warmer,” she laughed.