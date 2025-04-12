Renowned Gerry Conlon play set for St Comgalls before heading Stateside

IN THE NAME OF THE SON: Nikki Turner (Greenshoot Productions), actor Shaun Blaney, director Tony Devlin with Maire Maguire and Gerry McConville from St Comgalls

THE story of Gerry Conlon’s life after the Guildford Four were freed from prison is set to perform in West Belfast for the first time before jetting off to the States.

'In The Name Of The Son' was written by Conlon’s lifelong friend Richard O’Rawe and playwright Martin Lynch. It tells the story of Conlon’s life after release from an English prison, including his time hanging out with A-list celebrities – but behind the façade was alway the pain.

The play focuses on the life of the West Belfast man, whose wrongful imprisonment was famously depicted in the movie In the Name of the Father.

The play explores Conlon’s post-release struggles, including his descent into addiction and eventual recovery, as well as his transformation into a world-renowned campaigner against miscarriages of justice.

Actor Shaun Blaney, under the direction of Tony Devlin, portrays Conlon’s life as it spirals out of control with gripping authenticity.

In the Name of the Son has received widespread acclaim for its emotional depth, rawness, and insightful portrayal of Conlon’s tumultuous journey.

Originally set to open at the Lyric Theatre just as the pandemic hit in March 2020, it debuted at the Lyric before epic nights at the Grand Opera House, Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Auckland Theatre Festival.

Perhaps fittingly, its West Belfast debut will be in St Comgalls in Divis Street on Saturday April 26 – not far from where Gerry himself grew up in the Divis area.

Shaun Blayney, the lead actor, said: "I always love performing it in Belfast. It is lovely to take it around the world but Belfast is the place that made it what it is.

"This is an opportunity to refine it and add bits to it because it is a story that is never finished. The night at St Comgalls is going to be something special."

Director Tony Devlin is also looking forward to bringing the play to West Belfast.

"To bring it back to Divis is massive, because that is where Gerry was born and reared," he added. "St Comgalls lends itself to great theatre.

"Fiounnula Kennedy’s Project Children was the first theatre production performed in St Comgalls and it was electric."

Gerry McConville, from St Comgalls is sure the play will prove a massive hit with local people.

"There is no better place to show this play. St Comgalls is a flagship project for the Falls and this is a flagship story. To bring it back to the very community where Gerry was born and reared is very poignant. The local audience will understand it and it will get a great reception."

As soon as the St Comgalls performance is finished the team of 14 behind the play will head to the USA, bringing the production to the prestigious San Francisco International Arts Festival.

"We are doing three shows over in America. It is really exciting and I cannot wait. It will be my first time performing over there," added Shaun. "I cannot wait to get back into rehearsals next week.

"As for bringing it to the USA, it really came about because of the Edinburgh Festival which attracts an international audience. We were invited to New Zealand last year and this year will perform at the San Francisco International Arts Festival.

"It is a universal story which has been proven already and undoubtedly will be one of the hits of the San Francisco Arts Festival."

'In The Name Of The Son' will perform at St Comgalls Ionad Eileen Howell on Saturday, April 26 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available here.