Rent Tel at Dairy Farm have you covered for all your household electrical needs

RENT Tel have been serving the community of West Belfast for 40 years with a wide variety of white goods and home furnishings available. From TVs and fridge freezers to beds, Rent Tel offer a bespoke service that fits the needs of the customer.

Originally based on the Andersonstown Road for 36 years, Covid meant that they had to close their original showroom.

However, as a company they have bounced back and are now operating from a smaller premises in the Dairy Farm, offering a large selection of electrical products.

When it comes to payment, customers can purchase products outright or through Rent Tel’s hire purchase scheme, allowing you to spread the cost of your items from only a few pounds per week.

Offering free local delivery, Rent Tel will do their best to deliver the same day if possible.

"We have been in business since 1983. We started off renting TVs and doing service repairs," explained Liam Jordan.

"We now specialise in selling TVs and units, washing machines, tumble driers and fridge-freezers.

"We are a great help to people who have had financial difficulty.

"We are very proud to be a local business who continue to serve the local community after all these years."

To view their range and to discuss what products would best suit your needs, call in to Rent Tel at Unit 4 in the Dairy Farm.



Rent Tel

Unit 4A Dairy Farm Shopping Centre

Stewartstown Road

Belfast BT17 0AW

Tel: 028 90604433 or 028 90604404