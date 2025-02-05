Report on classroom assistants finds it's time for recognition and reform

A SIGNIFICANT new report by Ulster University School of Education and the Centre for Effective Services (CES) sheds light for the first time on the diverse experiences and critical challenges facing classroom assistants. It identifies the need for urgent reform and recognition of this pivotal workforce and includes a series of key messages relating to how this may be taken forward.

With responses from almost 1,500 classroom assistants in primary, secondary, grammar, and special school settings, the research found a number of challenges and gaps related to recruitment, deployment, pay, and professional development. The report is launched as the number of classroom assistants in the North has grown by almost two-thirds (63%) in the last six years. Despite this, their position in the Special Educational Needs (SEN) landscape has never been strategically evaluated in terms of contribution, efficiency or impact.

The report finds that increasing demands have been placed on classroom assistants, relating to the growing numbers of pupils with diverse and complex Special Educational Needs, including children with challenging behaviours. The wide-ranging and ambiguous nature of their job descriptions has led to vastly different deployment experiences, with some working beyond their remit and even undertaking teaching duties.

Classroom assistants believed that the increased reliance on ad hoc approaches to recruitment de-skills and de-values their role, and that this is a significant disincentive in attracting and retaining suitable candidates. The majority also felt they are unfairly paid for the level of responsibility and wide-ranging nature of the work they are doing. Added to this, many did not feel they are recognised as a valued and respected member of the school community.

A Classroom assistant who participated in the study said: “Unfortunately, at this current juncture we have a situation in Northern Ireland where the role of classroom assistants is often undervalued and underpaid. There is no opportunity to progress, no structure whereby I can engage in continuous professional development. I believe this seriously undermines the status and morale of classroom assistants who, on a daily basis, are busting their gut to be the best they can be and to help the pupils to be the best they can be.”

The report includes a series of key messages in relation to areas for future action, including: a review of recruitment practices, job descriptions and job titles; a more consistent approach to continuing professional development; and the introduction of a career pathway. The research team recognises the progress already made by the Minister and his Department to advance the SEN transformation agenda. The report’s key messages are therefore intended to contribute to the ongoing exploration and development of options and opportunities for the classroom assistant workforce – an integral part of this agenda.

Ulster University and CES will present the research report at an event held at Stormont. Thanking those who contributed to the classroom assistant report, the Education Minister Paul Givan said: “Classroom assistants play an integral role in supporting teachers and ensuring that every child has access to the best possible learning experience. Earlier this month, I announced a programme for reforming the provision of support for children with Special Educational Needs and this report is particularly timely for the work which is being taken forward as part of that reform agenda.

Report authors Caroline Courtney (left), Una O’Connor Bones with Education Minister Paul Givan

“As we celebrate the contributions of classroom assistants today, we must also seek to critically evaluate our current practices and reconsider the traditional approach of one-to-one classroom assistant support. Evidence suggests that collaborative approaches, where classroom assistants work with small groups or in partnership with teachers, can be more effective in promoting engagement and learning. Some of our schools are already seeing the benefits of these approaches to children and we must make these opportunities more widely available as we continue to be guided by best practice and evidence on what works.”

Key findings from the report:

The classroom assistant workforce has increased by almost two-thirds over the past six years and there is an exponential cost associated with this.

Recruitment: an increased reliance on ad hoc approaches to recruitment and the prevalence of temporary and term-time only contracts was perceived as de-skilling the classroom assistant role and a disincentive to attracting and maintaining suitable candidates.

Fair Pay Structures: 82% of classroom assistants felt they were not fairly paid for the work that they did. The report advocates aligning salaries with qualifications, experience, and responsibilities to reflect the true value of the role.

Need for a professional pathway: There was very strong support among classroom assistants for greater professionalisation of the role relative to qualifications, experience, and for greater distinction between job descriptions for different assistant posts.

Career progression: 87% of classroom assistants supported the creation of a career pathway based on accredited training and experience. This would enable career progression and promotion opportunities, ultimately attracting and retaining a more skilled workforce.

Role Redefinition: Current job titles and descriptions fail to capture the breadth of duties performed by classroom assistants. The report calls for a review of the title to one that more accurately reflects their professional situation and context in schools.

Read the full report here https://www.ulster.ac.uk/research/topic/education/our-research/current-research-projects