Republic finish season with disappointing draw with Luxembourg

THE Republic of Ireland concluded their June international window with a frustrating 0-0 draw with Luxembourg on Tuesday night.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side arrived at the Stade de Luxembourg hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four games. A long-awaited debut was handed to Bristol City keeper Max O’Leary, six years after his first call up. Killian Phillips of St Mirren was granted his first senior start, while Jake O’Brien, Troy Parrott and Evan Ferguson were also called back into the team after Friday’s 1-1 draw with Senegal.

The first half was a cagey affair with Luxembourg dominating early possession and Ireland lacking the intensity and determination we saw in Dublin on Friday. A further blow was dealt on 21 minutes when injury forced off FAI Player of the Year Robbie Brady, depriving the Irish of their most dangerous set-piece weapon.

With just under half an hour played, Luxembourg produced the best chance of the game by some distance. A careless pass from Ferguson was picked up by Danel Sinani who had the Irish defence backpeddling before unleashing a shot from 20 yards destined for the back of the net. Debutant O’Leary was alert to the danger and got a big hand to the ball to push it out for a corner.

Ireland fans were made to wait until two minutes from half-time to see their first attempt of the match. A looping Will Smallbone free kick to the back post was headed back across goal by Dara O’Shea with skipper Nathan Collins directing his headed effort onto the right hand post. It brought to an end a forgettable first half where Ireland only managed two touches in the opposition box.

Troy Parrott had flashes during the match

The visitors emerged with greater urgency after the interval. After being somewhat tied to his touchline in the first half, Friday night goalscorer Kasey McAteer broke inside, shrugged off his marker and hit a well-driven shot which went just wide of Tiago Periera’s right hand post.

You certainly got the feeling that a goalless stalemate was in store, however, Parrot did have the ball in the net on 65 minutes, running on to Taylor’s through ball before dinking delicately over the keeper, only to see the flag raised for offside.

McAteer registered Ireland’s first shot on target minutes later, meeting O’Shea’s long ball at the corner of the penalty box, however, his first time shot trickled harmlessly into the arms of Pereira.

Jack Taylor had shown plenty of attacking intent since his second half introduction and his effort three minutes from time felt almost deserving of a goal. The Ipswich Town man rifled a thundering strike from outside the area which rattled the underside of the crossbar, what would turn out to be Ireland’s last opportunity of the game.

Overall, it was a below par performance from the boys in green which dissapointed Halgrímsson, signalling improvement is needed before the impending World Cup qualifiers in September, with Ireland facing Hungary, Armenia and newly crowned Nations League champions, Portugal.