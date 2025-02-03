Republican Congressman being lined up for North Envoy role - reports

FUTURE GOVERNOR - OR ENVOY: Rep. Mike Lawler with Galway guest Aoife Ní Mhuirí at the Irish Law & Order 16th annual awards celebration in New York last week

When prominent New York Congressman Mike Lawler addressed a full house of law enforcement officers at the Irish Echo Law & Order Awards in New York on Friday past, he hinted at a possible run for NY Governor later this year.

However, speculation at the annual event was focused more on reports that the rising star in the Republican Party might be in line for the post of US Envoy to Northern Ireland.

While in recent years, the post of NI Envoy has skewed towards matters economic - most recently with the two-year tenure of Joseph Kennedy III - Rep. Lawler would be expected, as President Trump's appointee, to take a more freewheeling approach.

Rep. Lawler made his first visit to Ireland after being returned to Congress in 2022, taking a previously solid Democrat seat north of New York City with a strong Irish American community. He coasted home in last year's election, widening the gap over his Democrat opponent.

Reports of the potential appointment are certain to cause consternation in Whitehall given the Congressman's repeated calling out of British Government backsliding on commitments to come clean on decades of collusion with loyalist paramilitaries.

GOVERNOR'S MANSION IN SIGHTS? Congressman Mike Lawler

There may be some consolation, though, for unionist diehards fearful of the appointment of an Ancient Order of Hibernian member as Special Envoy to Northern Ireland: Rep. Lawler's staunch pro-Israel position mirrors that of the DUP.

At the awards in the View at the Battery in Manhattan, Consul General of Ireland in New York Helena Nolan praised Rep. Lawler for his support of the peace process.