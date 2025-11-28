A SECURITY alert in Dunmurry has ended this evening.

Police received a report on Friday afternoon of a suspicious object in the Areema area.

After residents were forced to evacuate their homes, police say a viable pipe bomb was discovered and was subsequently made safe.

“Neighbouring properties were evacuated as our enquiries were conducted and the device was taken away for further examination," police said.

“We appreciate that people were out of their homes for most of Friday as this public safety operation was conducted and we thank people for their patience during this time.

This is just the latest security alert in West Belfast in recent weeks.