New rules on overfilled bins aim to protect council workers

CHANGES: Residents could receive warnings or even have their bins left unemptied under new proposals by Belfast City Council

BELFAST residents could receive warnings for leaving out over-filled bins under new rules put forward by Belfast City Council.

Council officials at the People and Communities committee meeting this week gave members details of a new waste disposal regime under consideration.

It will involve warnings for those who leave their bins out over-filled. An over-filled bin, they say, is one whose lid is unable to be closed because its contents come up over the fill level.

There will also be warnings for residents who leave out bins with the insides lined with large bin liners.

The sanction in both cases will be unemptied bins.

A six-week bedding in phase running from May 12 to June 23 will involve the placing of amber tags on overfilled bins outlining the new rules. There will be a grace period of three bin days during which offending bins will continue to be emptied.

The proposed changes come amidst health and safety concerns over operatives emptying bins with open lids raised by the bin lift manufacturing company Terberg/Dennis Eagle.

The company says overfull wheelie bins can lead to spillage and falling objects which could cause personal injury to workers or damage to the bin lift equipment.

A City Council survey of 6,195 bins across selected routes covering all areas of the city found that an average of 9.5 per cent of bins were presented with raised bin lids, with varying areas ranging from a low of 2.9 per cent up to a high of over 18 per cent.

Council officers also flagged up the problems posed by an increase in the use of large wheelie bin liners in black bins across the city, a practice which also poses safety problems to workers.

The report stated: “It has been recognised by operations that the use of these bin liners has the potential to snag on equipment and bin lifters on occasion. This has a risk of dislodging the bin from the bin lifter as it is being lowered from the collection vehicle. Risk assessments advise operators to stand in safety zones behind vehicles when emptying bins.

“Recently a black bin detached from the lifting clamp, injuring an operative. The bin was lined with a liner tied around the clamping edge of the bin. The investigation concluded that the liner between the clamp and the bin most likely contributed to the bin slipping out of the clamp.

“General waste black bins often contain sanitary waste, pads, dressings and disposed nappies, along with dog faeces. Instances of needles have also been reported by staff.

“On review it has been established that bin liners contribute to the splashing/spillage of putrid substances and liquids on to staff and on to the street as the content of the liners are not fully emptied into the collection vehicle and can become entangled with the bin lifter mechanism.

“Given the accidents that have occurred and the risks posed to operatives, it is felt that removing this risk completely is the correct option.”

Elected members unanimously agreed to changes proposed by Council officers at the People and Communities Committee.

The decision will go before next month's full council meeting.