Residents allowed back in their homes following North Belfast security alerts

SUSPECT DEVICE: The device was found in the garden of a house in the Rosehead area

RESIDENTS in Ardoyne who were evacuated during a security alert this afternoon have been allowed back into their homes.

Police in North Belfast were dealing with two security alerts in two separate areas this afternoon.

Residents were evacuated from their homes due to a security alert in the Rosehead area in Ardoyne. It is understood a suspect device was found in the garden of a house in the area. "The object, which has been declared as nothing untoward, was removed from the scene," a police spokesperson said.

After four o'clock police said the security alert in Ardoyne was over.

The ongoing security alert in the Rosehead area in Ardoyne

Police were also in attendance at a security alert in the Duncairn Gardens area. Cordons were in place following a report of a suspicious object in the area and the road was closed between Edlingham Street and Upper Mervue Street.

The Duncairn security alert this afternoon at Hillman Street

This evening that security operation was also over.

Earlier Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said people were facing disruption as a result of the ongoing security alerts.



“People have been evacuated from their homes and are facing major disruption," she said.



“This is reckless, particularly on the day when people are going to exercise their democratic right to vote.



“Anyone with information should bring it forward to the police.”