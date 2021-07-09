Residents fearful of repeat of Lanark Way trouble ahead of the Twelfth

RESIDENTS living close to the interface at Lanark Way are fearful that they may see a repeat of the trouble that took place at the interface back in April – ahead of the Twelfth weekend – and are calling on young people to stay away from the area.

Loyalists are building a bonfire close to the Springfield Road interface. On Tuesday deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill visited the area to hear residents’ concerns and to reassure them.

Back in April some of the worst violence seen in Belfast in years took place at the Lanark way interface.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News Seán Murray, chairman of the Clonard Residents' Association, said it has been a "difficult week for us in terms of living on an interface area by way of contentious parades and bonfires".



“They have built a bonfire at Lanark Way and there is a build-up in tensions in the area. We have a parade on the Twelfth morning and we have got the right determination [from the Parades Commission] for that. Bands will have to go through the gate at the Invest NI site rather than coming as far as Workman Avenue.”



However, Mr Murray said his main concern is the potential for trouble when the bonfire is lit.



“Our main concern would be the Eleventh Night in terms of the bonfire. While it is at the Shankill Road end of Lanark Way, we still have the possibility of building tensions on both sides."



“When we look back at the trouble at Easter, that was triggered by a protest at Lanark Way which ended up in serious rioting.



“We are doing a lot of work in terms of trying to get as many kids away as possible through diversionary projects. We have been reassuring people and have been on the ground. We have also been liaising with the police in terms of their policing operations so that it is policed effectively and we have been doing what we can to prepare for what is expected to be a tense parade.”

Mr Murray welcomed Michelle O'Neill's visit to the area this week.



“Michelle O’Neill has made a number of visits to interface areas in the run-up to the Twelfth. The intent of her visits were to reassure residents and to hear about the conditions that they have to live in.



“She was really taken aback by the cages at Bombay Street and spoke to a number of residents in the area.”



Taking to Twitter after her visit, Ms O’Neill thanked community activists for the work that they are doing and called for leadership.



“I had the pleasure to speak to residents in Clonard and the New Lodge today,” she said.



“No one should ever have to feel afraid in their own home. This is a time for leadership to ensure a calm summer.”

