RESIDENTS in the Suffolk Road area of West Belfast have returned to their homes after being evacuated on Sunday evening following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The object was reported just before midnight.

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATOs) subsequently examined the object, which was deemed to be nothing untoward.

Local residents have since returned to their homes and all roads have now reopened.

It's the second security alert on the Suffolk Road in less than a week. On Tuesday a viable device was found during an overnight security alert on the stretch of road.