Resolution needed over parking at Divis Mountain

CALLS to adhere to National Trust signage over car parking at Divis Mountain have been reiterated after vehicles continue to spill out along the mountain road causing congestion.

The popular Divis and Black Mountain trails provided much needed outdoor space for many during the first period of Covid-19 lockdown and the mountain saw its visitor numbers swell once again over the two-week extended mid-term break.

Currently Divis has free car parking spaces for 100 cars across the upper and lower car parks. However, when those spaces are full people are parking their cars on the side of the road.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the situation is becoming “very dangerous”.

“I have met with the National Trust on this issue and I am in regular contact with them. This area is very busy at the weekends and at times the parking situation is leading to a standstill. I know people who have been stuck in traffic for over an hour,” he said.

“The parking situation is totally unfair to local residents who live along this particular stretch of road. My main concern is that if there is ever an accident on that road how does an ambulance get up to it or fire and rescue? A life could depend on it.

"I would urge users, until a resolution can be found, if the carpark is overflowing have a bit of common sense and not to park their cars along the road. Come back at a later stage in the day. There is a serious issue to this and a resolution needs to be found. This is a brilliant amenity for all who use it, a resolution needs to be found and we will work to get that ASAP.”

Joshua Watts, general manager for National Trust Belfast said the creation of additional car parking has also been identified as a short-term solution, “and we are calling on the support of Belfast City Council to enable this happen”.

“We are facing an ongoing issue with parking and access on Divis and the Black Mountain as growing visitor numbers put increasing pressure on the car parks, resulting in traffic congestion on Divis Road," he said.

"We have taken a number of measures to try and address the traffic congestion including extended seasonal opening of the free upper car park, new ‘no parking’ roadside signage and messaging on our website and social media channels highlighting the dangers of parking on the road.

"We have also had conversations with elected representatives and a meeting with the Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon and her department who committed to some improvement works this financial year.

“While these plans are in progress we would appeal to anyone accessing the mountain by car to be respectful of each other and the local community and avoid parking on the road. Instead, plan your visit for the early morning or late afternoon when the car park will be quieter or consider walking or cycling to reduce the traffic on the road.

"As a conservation charity we need to carefully balance the needs of people and nature. In the longer term we will be embarking on a project to help us gain an understanding of how people use the mountain currently, how they would like to use the space and the role the Trust can play in helping both nature, people and place to thrive.”









