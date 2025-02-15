Young men from New Lodge are ambassadors of the future

YOUNG AMBASSADORS: Some of the participants of the programme

YOUNG men from North Belfast have completed a unique awareness and education programme exploring non-violent ways of responding to community conflict and harmful behaviour.

Delivered by Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) and New Lodge Youth Centre, the 'Young Ambassador' project saw 12 young men take part in the six-week programme.

The young men’s group explored topics including values and beliefs about their community, harmful behaviours and their impact on community, involvement in the formal justice system and its impact on life opportunities, and restorative justice as an alternative for healing and strengthening community relationships and resolving conflict.

They each received a certificate after completing the programme.

Sean Osborne from CRJ New Lodge said: "Young Ambassadors can play a key role in carrying a positive message about their community and its ability to deal with conflict and harm in a way that supports young people.

"Restorative justice provides alternatives for young people to repair the harm caused by crime and avoid the damage caused through involvement in the criminal justice system.

"Young people are crucial in carrying and continuing the message of CRJI to strengthen future communities.

"The title of Young Ambassador, earned by programme participants, ensures that young people feel valued and gain a sense of genuine participation and achievement."