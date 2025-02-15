Ortus charity Golf Day raises £8,470 for local charities

DONATION: Bronagh McKernan from The Ortus Group and Rachelle McCurry from Active Communities Network

WEST Belfast based The Ortus Group have raised £8,470 to support two local charities thanks to their Charity Golf Day.

The event, hosted at the Hilton Templepatrick, saw 16 local businesses come together to compete in a friendly but fiercely competitive golf tournament.

The money will go to support two local charities, Active Communities and Kids Together Belfast.

Active Communities is a well-established charity that provides sports, physical activity, and well-being programs for individuals, focusing on increasing participation in sports and fostering social connections.

Kids Together Belfast, meanwhile, is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families through a wide range of educational and support services, with an emphasis on children with disabilities and additional needs.

Bronagh McKernan from The Ortus Group with members of staff from Kids Together.

Seamus O’Prey, from The Ortus Group said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to making this year’s Charity Golf Day such a success.

“From the participating businesses and sponsors, the £8,470 raised will go a long way in supporting Active Communities and Kids Together Belfast who both do invaluable work in the areas of youth engagement, inclusion, and community development.”

A representative from Active Communities said: “We are delighted to have been selected as one of the beneficiaries of this fantastic event.

“The support from Ortus and all the event participants will allow us to expand our reach and provide more opportunities for people in our community to get active and engaged.”

A representative from Kids Together Belfast added: “The generosity shown through this donation will make a tangible difference for the children and families we support.

"We received £4,235 from Ortus and this additional funding came at a very crucial time as we had to replace our middle floor sensory room which is very expensive to furnish with soft furnishing for our children when they are in a crisis.

"Thank you to everyone who took part in the Charity Golf Day and for helping us continue our work.”