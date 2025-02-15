St Kieran's PS pupils mark Children's Mental Health Week

PUPILS at St Kieran's Primary School took part in a week of activities to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

Activities included meditation, yoga, music time, circle time, positive affirmations and self-care. Classes also enjoyed a nurture breakfast with their class. Pupils also had a visit from Christina, an art therapist.

Anne-Marie Lynas, Learning Support at the Poleglass school, said: "As a school we understand the need to prioritise children's mental health.

"We try and equip the children with strategies and help them build resilience to face life's challenges.

"We allow them a safe environment to explore their feelings and develop as individuals and as part of a community."