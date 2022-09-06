REV. KAREN: Keep walking the path of life to find solutions

THE Latin phrase ‘Solvitur Ambulando’ was coined by St Augustine, and has come to mean so much to me over the past few years.



It means ‘It is solved by walking.’ There are many times over the course of our lives when we can feel stuck, trapped, uncertain and directionless. However, there is something about placing one foot in front of the other and taking tiny steps, Even when we cannot see what is up ahead. We may not have the answers we think we need, but this lovely phrase reminds us that as we walk... it is solved:



•As we walk with uncertainty.

•As we walk with grief.

•As we walk with division.

•As we walk with brokenness.

•As we walk with failure.

•As we walk with the unknown.



I love the words of the psalmist: “God made my life complete when I placed all the pieces before him. When I got my act together, he gave me a fresh start. Now I’m alert to God’s ways. I don’t take God for granted... I feel put back together and I’m watching my step.” (Psalm 18).



The psalmist knew what it was to walk through the highs and lows of life. Throughout the psalms, we read his words of joy and praise, as well as his anger, rants and frustration at life; and even at times his anger toward God. Yet he kept walking.



Friends, as we journey through this life, let’s keep walking. Things may appear hopeless and helpless, you may not be able to see up ahead, but keep putting one foot in front of the other. You will get through whatever you are facing. It is solved as we walk.

