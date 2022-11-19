REV KAREN: Unsung heroes deserve their Aisling Awards

NOTHING delights my heart and soul more than having the opportunity to learn and hear all that is happening within our communities.

Recently, I had the privilege to be a judge in the ‘Community Builder’ category of the Aisling Awards. We visited four outstanding community groups, who tirelessly work day in and day out making a difference to our city.

I was humbled as I listened to their stories, realising that so often such unsung heroes go unnoticed, unheard, unseen.

The Aisling Awards is a fabulous opportunity to applaud and celebrate such people, and even though only one group can be selected to win the award, they are all truly winners.

When we read the gospels, we discover that the life and ministry of Jesus happened in the streets when he was present with people. His goal was not to get people ‘into’ a church building, but rather, He simply lived, worked and ministered in the streets, teaching people that there is a better way to live.

We are told “He moved into the neighbourhood.” (John 1). He moved…

•Into the messiness of life.

•Into lives of pain, loss, illness and confusion.

•Into the brokenness of communities.

He was present. He was there. He is still present. He is still here. His example calls us to remember that living a life of faith isn’t confined to the church building.

We are His light, and we too should be out in the streets, bringing His message of love, peace, grace, compassion and hope. Let’s join in with what’s happening around us and play our part in making our home a better place to live.