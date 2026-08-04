ROAD closures have been announced around Belfast City Hall due to high numbers attending Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in the city.

Today it was reported that more than 350,000 people were counted in Belfast city centre over the first two days of the Fleadh which continues until Sunday.

Translink announced this evening that from 5am on Wednesday morning the decision has been taken to close the roads directly in front of and to the sides of City Hall – Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Donegall Square East and Donegall Square West – to all traffic from 5am tomorrow morning to support people to move around safely.



These roads will be closed to all traffic from tomorrow until the event finishes on Sunday evening as part of phased road closures put in place by Belfast City Council.



As a result, there will be adjustments to some Translink bus pick-up and drop-off points, along with service diversions in place for the rest of the week.



You can keep updated via the Translink website www.translink.co.uk/fleadh , Journey Planner app and socials.

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead, expect services to be busy and leave extra time for journeys.



For details on the three official Fleadh Park & Ride sites with a frequent shuttle bus service to/from the city centre visit www.fleadhcheoil.ie/travel.