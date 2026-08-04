MORE than 350,000 people were counted in Belfast city centre over the first two days of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The mammoth celebration of Irish traditional music began on Sunday and runs for a week until August 10.

People were counted as they passed six cameras in the Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID), which encompasses City Hall; north to Bridge Street; College Square to the west; and Victoria Street to the east.

The one-mile radius recorded 176,462 people on Sunday's hugely successful opening day.

BID chief executive Martina Connolly described the figures as “fantastic to see and a real reflection of the excitement surrounding this year’s event”.

“It’s been wonderful to be part of the opening days and to see so many people enjoying our city centre and the vibrant, welcoming atmosphere we strive so hard to deliver,” Ms Connolly said.

“We’re looking forward to what the rest of the week brings and to welcoming even more visitors and residents to Belfast for this world-class event.”

Stormont’s Department for the Economy anticipate the event will generate £53 million in economic benefit based on upwards of 700,000 visitors to the city this week. Those figures look certain to be smashed when the Fleadh closes on Sunday evening.