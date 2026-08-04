SINN Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin Vice-President and First Minister Michelle O’Neill will be in conversation tonight on another busy day of events at Féile an Phobail.

Here are some of the highlights:

11am - iPhone/Smartphone Photography with Mal McCann (Meeting point: Divis Mountain car-park) - Join Mal McCann the renowned award-winning Irish News Photographer for a photo-walk/workshop on improving your smartphone photography. Mal will guide you through all the tricks you need to improve your landscape smartphone photography. You will be amazed at the quality of your visual stories and editing techniques with the latest apps explained by Mal.

1pm - From The Easter Lily to murder in the Mater: Milestones in the history of Irish Republican Women (Ulster Museum) - In 1926 Cumann na mBan launched the Easter lily to raise funds for unemployed republicans. In 1976, Máire Drumm, a leading figure in northern republicanism, was assassinated. At the anniversaries of these two significant events, historians Dr. Margaret Ward and Dr. Susie Deedigan will consider women’s activism in the early decades of the twentieth century

1pm - The EU: Friend or Foe? (St Mary's University College) - Desmond Greaves Summer School presents a panel to discuss the anti-democratic nature of the EU, its rapid slide to being an EU military bloc and the threat it poses to Ireland’s neutrality and independence. Speakers: Patricia McKenna, Anthony Coughlan, Mick O’Reilly.

1pm - Book Launch: Women's Voices - Hopes for a New Ireland (Áras Uí Chonghaile) - Launch of the new book produced by Sinn Féin’s Commission on the Future of Ireland which has been compiled by Grace McDermott and Aoife Ferguson. This book includes a range of contributions from women across Ireland and the diaspora, sharing their vision of Ireland’s future. Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald will formally launch the book and give the main address.

1pm - 50th Anniversary Of The Ending Of Special Category Status (St Mary's University College) - On 1st March 1976, the British Government ended Special Category Status, decreeing that all political prisoners sentenced thereafter would be treated as criminals under a new prison regime. This policy sought to strip prisoners of political recognition by forcing them to wear prison uniforms, carry out prison labour, and submit to criminal status. When sentenced on 14th September 1976, Kieran Nugent refused to wear the prison uniform, declaring: “If they want me to wear a uniform, they will have to nail it to my back.” His stand marked the beginning of the Blanket Protest and symbolised resistance to the British Government’s criminalisation policy outlined in the Gardiner Report. Seán Murray, Sile Darragh and Kieran McEvoy will discuss its genesis and consequences 50 years on.

5pm - Writing Belfast In The Age Of Partition (St Mary's University College) - Stephen O’Neill will talk to writer Michael Magee about the cultural impact of partition, reflecting on how Irish literature and art were transformed by the establishment of the border. Drawing upon examples from local writers such as Michael McLaverty, Máirín Allen, and Joseph Tomelty, the discussion will also touch upon the history of representing the Falls Road during the 1920–22 pogrom.

6pm - Raidió Fáilte Annual Lecture (Raidió Fáilte, Falls Road) - Fergus Ó hÍr, activist, former principal of Coláiste Feirste and former manager of Raidió Fáilte will give this year’s lecture, looking back at his life and achievements in the political and cultural story of the city.

7pm - Tullymore Cinema Night (Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, Tullymore Gardens) - 'Our Women' by Louise Hillman. For generations, the women of Belfast have served as the quiet caretakers of our homes, communities and the city’s future. Louise documents what women in our communities experienced during the Troubles in West Belfast; their own stories about love, marriage, conflict and current issues. A night of tears and laughter with contributions from Louise on the night.

7pm - Building Ireland's Future (St Mary's University College) - Andrée Murphy will be joined in conversation by Sinn Féin President, Mary Lou McDonald, and Sinn Féin Vice-President and First Minister, Michelle O’Neill. This fireside conversation will provide a unique insight into their leadership, partnership and friendship, their vision for the future of Ireland and their priorities as the pace towards constitutional change and a new Ireland accelerates.