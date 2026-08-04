PACK your umbrella and raincoat and tune up for Day 3 of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, with plenty of options to keep everyone entertained, whatever the weather.

With a mix of thundery showers and sunshine in today’s forecast, keep across all the latest Fleadh info by following Fleadh Cheoil on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, as well as the official event website – fleadhcheoil.ie.

Also belfastmedia.com will keep you informed over the coming week about what is taking place in the city.

Crowds have been flocking to the Gig Rig main stage at City Hall, and today will be no exception – the music begins at 12.50pm with Cuimsiú, followed by McCullough Curran School of Irish Dance, the DownRight Musical Trio, Cairde Community Choir and Ceoltóirí Óga – Etain agus a cairde.



The McClean family will take to the stage at 4.20pm, followed by Buaiteoirí Siansa – Aistear. From 6pm, the bill includes Ards CCÉ Entertainment Classes, Nigel Black, Tunes Translated, Oriel Traditional Orchestra, The Cedar Dobson Band, and Ruciteme Club.



Headliners Macalla, an eight-piece ensemble featuring artists from the Northwest Folk Collective in Derry and the Mshakht Collective from Iraq, will take to the stage at around 9.20pm, masterfully blending the bouzouki and uilleann pipes with the qanun, oud, and local percussion.



Admission is free for all Gig Rig shows and there’s no need to book.

This evening, City Hall will also host the Comhaltas Ceannródaithe Bardic Awards, honouring individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the preservation and promotion of Irish traditional music, song, dance, and culture.



Tonight’s recipients include Níall McClean, Chair of Ards CCÉ, the host branch of this year’s Fleadh, and Maurice Brown from the Belfast Bands Forum, in recognition of their work to support bringing the Fleadh to Belfast.



Accolades will also be given to Belfast TradFest’s Dónal O’Connor and uillean piper Francis McPeake, highlighting their contribution to the development and promotion of traditional music in the city.

At the Ulster Hall, the Ómós na n-Ultach performance will offer a powerful, immersive and uplifting celebration of Ulster’s music, history and cultural identity.



Composed by Micheal Rooney and performed by the Ulster Youth Folk Orchestra, alongside guest musicians from across Ulster, the evening will cover the beauty of our local landscape and key moments in the province’s shared history.



Also happening today:

Edward Bunting – The Man and his Legacy – a celebration of Ireland’s rich harping heritage at Belfast Cathedral, 12pm (free)

– a celebration of Ireland’s rich harping heritage at Belfast Cathedral, 12pm (free) Belfast harpist and composer Ursula Burns outside the historic Assembly Rooms, 1pm-4pm (free)

outside the historic Assembly Rooms, 1pm-4pm (free) Families of Ulster recitals – daily sessions from talented family ensemble, today featuring the Cathcart and Dolan families from Fermanagh and Tyrone (2 Royal Avenue, 1pm-2pm)

– daily sessions from talented family ensemble, today featuring the Cathcart and Dolan families from Fermanagh and Tyrone (2 Royal Avenue, 1pm-2pm) Alternative Ulster at Vault Studios, Bedford Street – an exhibition celebrating the city’s arts and music scene, together with screen printing, lino cut and craft workshops (daily, 12pm-6pm, workshop times vary)

– an exhibition celebrating the city’s arts and music scene, together with screen printing, lino cut and craft workshops (daily, 12pm-6pm, workshop times vary) 'Passing Voices' celebrates the musicality of everyday life in the city at Saltwater Square outside Grand Central Station, as artist Dragoș Mușat captures fragments of voices, movement, laughter and conversations to transform them into an evolving live composition, 1pm (free)

celebrates the musicality of everyday life in the city at Saltwater Square outside Grand Central Station, as artist Dragoș Mușat captures fragments of voices, movement, laughter and conversations to transform them into an evolving live composition, 1pm (free) Craic to the Future: join World of Hans Zimmer soloist Dave Marks for a night of stunning musicianship that blends Celtic sounds with Rock, Jazz, film scores, and World Music, Oh Yeah Music Centre, 7pm (£8)

Families can enjoy:

Ar Shiúl Leis Na Sióga /A Way with the Fairies storytelling , featuring acoustic performances on harps, guitar and other instruments at Central Library, various times

, featuring acoustic performances on harps, guitar and other instruments at Central Library, various times Won’t Be Told by Tumble Circus – expect jaw‑dropping acrobatics, crazy juggling and hilarious comedy, Saltwater Square outside Grand Central Station, 1pm and 3pm (free)

– expect jaw‑dropping acrobatics, crazy juggling and hilarious comedy, Saltwater Square outside Grand Central Station, 1pm and 3pm (free) Belfast Barge – free sessions daily and home to the Belfast Traditional Music Trail

– free sessions daily and home to the Belfast Traditional Music Trail Children’s daily seisiúns in the tent at 2 Royal Avenue, 3pm-5pm (free)

in the tent at 2 Royal Avenue, 3pm-5pm (free) Children’s Trad Trail with Glengormley School of Music, Raidió Fáilte, 30 Divis Street 12pm-2pm (free)

with Glengormley School of Music, Raidió Fáilte, 30 Divis Street 12pm-2pm (free) Sustainability workshops - make your own instruments, bunting & photo stands from scrap materials in the tent at 2 Royal Avenue, various times (free)

In other parts of the city:

North Belfast

Loughshore Trad and guests, Caifé Ceoil, Antrim Road, 11am-12.30pm (free)

Caifé Ceoil, Antrim Road, 11am-12.30pm (free) Before the Fleadh talk/tour – How Mary Ann McCracken & Edward Bunting preserved Irish music 1pm-2.15pm

– How Mary Ann McCracken & Edward Bunting preserved Irish music 1pm-2.15pm Live music at Chichester Library, 2pm-3.30pm (free)

2pm-3.30pm (free) Evening of folk song with Patrick Ní Hoolihan, Carrick Hill, 7.30pm

South Belfast

The art of the Bodhrán, Ormeau Library , 10.30am-11.30am (free – fully booked)

, 10.30am-11.30am (free – fully booked) Storytelling with Richard O’Leary , The Commons, Ormeau Road, 7pm (£5)

, The Commons, Ormeau Road, 7pm (£5) Foxglove Alley music session, 2pm-4pm (free)

East Belfast

Tinteán East, former Ballymacarrett Masonic Hall, exceptional folk and trad artists in an intimate setting, 4pm-7pm (Tickets £8)

West Belfast

Family fun at Grosvenor Community Centre – 1pm-4pm

– 1pm-4pm A variety of activities hosted by the All-Ireland Men's Shed, including a Guided Tour of Milltown, Traditional Bodhrán Beater making workshop at 12 noon and a Heritage Walk around the greater Naomh Gall's site at 4pm.

There is also a huge range of exhibitions on offer at venues including Craft NI, 2 Royal Avenue, Golden Thread Gallery, the grounds of Queen’s University Belfast, the QFT, St Joseph’s Sailortown and the Ulster Museum – many of them are free to explore.

Also open again today for visitors are the Irish Language Hub at The MAC with daily activities for families, tea and chat sessions, beginners’ classes and more, as well as the Instrument Makers' Village at Belfast Met where you’ll find talented makers of harps, violins and banjos.



Foodie treats under cover are also available at St George’s Market, open until 5pm, while there are plenty of covered areas to still enjoy a snack or drink at the Food and Drink Village at Belfast Cathedral, the Craic and Craft Market and loads more pop-up options right across the city centre.