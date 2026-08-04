WEST Belfast boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann has received a standing ovation after leaving hospital two weeks on from a heart transplant.

The nine-year old from Ballymurphy received a donor heart on 21 July after waiting eight years for a suitable match.

On Tuesday, Dáithí left the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne to a standing ovation from staff in Ward 23.

8+ years of coming to Ward 23, Dáithí left today with the greatest gift of all - the gift of life, the gift of a new heart.



No better song for this guy, as Dáithí very clearly has the Eye of the Tiger.



Ward 23 - there are actually no words to express our gratitude. 💗 pic.twitter.com/c3FzwZRwxE — Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) August 4, 2026

A video on ‘Donate4Daithi’ social media shows Dáithí walking out of the hospital with parents Máirtín and Seph and staff lining the corridor clapping along to the song ‘Eye of the Tiger’ by Survivor.

Dáithí's parents posted: “8+ years of coming to Ward 23, Dáithí left today with the greatest gift of all – the gift of life, the gift of a new heart.

"No better song for this guy, as Dáithí very clearly has the Eye of the Tiger. Ward 23 – there are actually no words to express our gratitude.”