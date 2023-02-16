New Roddy's sign heralds closing phase of exciting development

FÁILTE: The new sign welcoming visitors to the new Roddy McCorley development

AN eye-catching new sign outside the Roddy McCorley social club on the Glen Road has been grabbing attention.

The sign went up in recent days as part of the final phase of an ongoing £1.35 million development of the historical society in conjunction with Belfast City Council.

The bilingual sign reads ‘Ionad Oidhreachta Poblachtaí Rodaí Mhic Corlaí’ as Gaeilge, or in English ‘Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre’. Irish takes prominence on the sign to help promote the language in West Belfast.

The project began in late 2021 and impressive progress has been made towards what Roddy's Chairman Davy McGivern hopes will be an “early summer” completion.

“We are delighted with the work that is being done, I have seen it every day from the pouring of cement to the structure of the restaurant," he said.

We were delighted to support the new @RoddyMcCorleys in securing funding for their new signage through Foras na Gaeilge.



If you are a small/medium commercial enterprise that wants to promote Irish in your business drop us a message. #Gaeilge #Gnó #business pic.twitter.com/hinxfEpUyd — ForbairtFeirste (@Ffeirste) February 14, 2023

"We're now seeing the progress race ahead and it's brilliant."

Davy said he and his colleagues are delighted to see how much attention the new sign is capturing.

“The main thing is that it’s vandalproof," he said, "which is great because we have had signs destroyed over the years and finally we have one that has put us on the map.

“We are really promoting Irish language. The brand-new museum will have both English and Irish signs informing customers and we also plan to have the interactive buttons giving you an option for either Irish or English."

As well as that Irish history museum, the new Roddy's will include a visitor and interpretive centre incorporating a 104-seater restaurant, entertainment space, outdoor terraced areas, women’s commemorative garden and heritage trail.

And there have been some additions to the initial plans. Davy confirmed that there's to be an open-top roof bar with stunning views of the mountain and the city.

The restaurant will be run by local businessman John Trainor, who's something of an industry veteran now with his ‘Stix and Stones’ franchise having proved a huge success.

Davy says he feels the sign is a fitting symbol of the excitement and anticipation that's building ahead of the new Roddy's opening.