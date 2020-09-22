RTÉ to screen Holy Cross documentary tonight

RUNNING THE GAUNTLET: Parents and children are escorted to Holy Cross Girls' Primary School in 2001

A DOCUMENTARY on the Holy Cross school dispute of 2001 will be screened on RTÉ tonight (Tuesday).

‘Scannal - Holy Cross’ will revisit the 12-week stand-off in Ardoyne which made headlines around the world almost 20 years ago.

The dispute found Catholic children and parents the target of loyalist protestors as they attemped to walk to Holy Cross Girls' Primary School every morning.

Police in riot gear and British soldiers were brought in to escort the frightened children from stones, bottles, fireworks and a blast bomb.

"We are looking at it through the lens with the advantage of having time on your side," said researcher Daráine Mulvihill.

"This was a story that was on the list for a really long time. It stirred such emotions in people. It's a tough one to tell because you have to be very sensitive in the way you would re-tell it.

"It's a very heavy subject matter. It's almost 20 years now and it just felt like maybe it was the right time to revisit the story."

‘Scannal - Holy Cross’ will be shown on RTÉ One at 7pm on Tuesday September 22.