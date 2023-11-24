Rugby: Ulster aim to show their Warrior spirit in Glasgow

GLASGOW is the destination for Ulster this weekend as they travel to Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday (7.35pm, live on BBC) to face the Warriors in the United Rugby Championship.

Their last away trip resulted in their only defeat of the season to date when going down to Connacht, but have bounced back with successive home wins against Munster and most recently, Emirates Lions.

Glasgow have made a similar start to the season with three straight wins following their sole loss, also away to Connacht, on the second weekend of games.

The Scottish outfit sit in second place on scoring difference from Leinster, with Ulster just two points adrift having failed to bank as many bonus points in their opening run of fixtures.

Games between the two are typically close with Ulster's last visit to Scotstoun resulting in a 17-11 defeat to the hosts in difficult conditions, but did triumph in 2021.

Ulster's Defence Coach, Jonny Bell, anticipates another tough examination this weekend against the Warriors and has identified their preference to attack from deep as one area in which Ulster much be alert to.

"We have had incredibly tight battles with Glasgow over the years and this Saturday we aren’t expecting anything different," he said.

"They will feel the same, they see their stadium as their fortress so it’s about us going over there and putting in our best performance."

📣 Team News



Your Ulster side to take on @GlasgowWarriors tomorrow at Scotstoun Stadium 👊



💪 Billy Burns to make 100th appearance

✨ Academy forward, James McNabney, makes his first Ulster start

🌶️ Steven Kitshoff in line for debut from bench pic.twitter.com/sQt8TbEv8D — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) November 24, 2023

Glasgow have a number of players who are in-form heading into the fixture.

Last week's impressive home win against the previously only unbeaten side, Benetton, was a reminder of how tough it is to beat the Glaswegians on their home ground.

A 26-12 bonus point win, showcased the number of attacking threats the Warriors have, with standout performances from Josh McKay, Sebastian Cancelliere and George Horne on the night.

They have also welcomed back a number of their Scotland international players back into the fold, with George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Ollie Smith, Sione Tuipulotu and Richie Gray all returning to action.

"They are hungry to win, a very well coached team who have some really talented players, many Scottish international players and they can challenge you from their own third," Bell continued.

"Players like George Horne, if you switch off for a second, he will be gone.

"They are incredibly good in their system and are very mentally switched on, they are a challenge but our boys are excited by that and we want to challenge ourselves against the best."

🏟️ Ready for action



Here is your Glasgow Warriors team to take on @UlsterRugby at Scotstoun tomorrow night!



🎟️ There are fewer than 100 tickets still remaining for tomorrow night, so be quick! https://t.co/VP8EQamkUg#WhateverItTakes ⚔️🛡️ | @MackenzieConstr pic.twitter.com/XKRS0tbM1Z — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) November 24, 2023

Two-time World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff is set to make his Ulster debut having been names amongst the replacements.

Kitshoff arrived in Belfast this week to link up with his new teammates having signed from the Stormers in the off-season.

The Springbok has won World Cups with South Africa in 2019 and again this year as a prop and his addition is undoubtedly a major shot in the arm for Ulster as they progress this season with the European campaign set to begin in a fortnight's time.

"Steven has just integrated with the group and selection hasn’t been decided yet," Bell confirmed.

"Dan (McFarland, Head Coach) will make those calls in due course. Steven is excited and looking forward to getting to know the boys, he is a good person to add to the group.

"It’s obviously been talked about for a long time but he is a humble, grounded guy and a double World Cup winner. When you are a double world champion, you have to have a certain amount of gravitas when you speak and the way he carries himself too.

"The boys are excited to get playing with him, picking his brains and these world class players like Duane Vermeulen and Ruan Pienaar come in with a desire to share their experiences and be a part of things, which is great for the team."