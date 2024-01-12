Rugby: Ulster face ultimate Euro test against Toulouse

THE full house signs are up at Kingspan Stadium as Ulster bid to secure their passage into the last 16 of the European Champions Cup as Toulouse come calling on Saturday (8pm, live on TNT Sports).

Victory over Racing 92 before Christmas has proven to be the spark for a recent run of victories that has also seen them account for Connacht and Leinster domestically, but the bar is raised again this week against the Pool Two leaders and current French champions.

Cardiff and Harlequins have already been swatted aside by Ugo Mola's high-flying outfit and they will arrive in Belfast in confident mood considering their blistering form.

Their last visit to Kingspan Stadium was a productive one as they overturned a six-point deficit from the last 16 first leg two seasons ago to win by seven in Belfast and edge into the quarter-finals.

One of the more formidable teams in the competition, the French side is laced with quality including Antoine Dupont who is viewed as one of the best players in the world, Thomas Ramos who is a threat in open play and off the tee, hooker Julien Marchand, plus Jack Willis, Blair Kinghorn and Cyrill Baille.

To qualify for the knockout phase, Ulster must ensure a top-four finish in the six-team pool and a home win on Saturday should well be enough to confirm just that before their final pool game away to Harlequins next week.

That is easier said than done as they face a daunting challenge this week, but one in which they will relish on what is the 100-year anniversary of Ravenhill.

🏆 @ChampionsCup Team News



They don't come much bigger than this.



Your Ulster team to take on @StadeToulousain tomorrow at a sold out Kingspan Stadium 💥 pic.twitter.com/e6hRop8n03 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 12, 2024

A top-two finish in the pool will be required to guarantee home advantage in the last 16 with each of the four pool winners ranked one to four, four second place teams five to eight and so on, meaning the best place ranking for a third-place finish would be nine and force a trip on the road in the next phase of the competition.

In terms of player availability, James Hume is back from injury to partner Stuart McCloskey in the centre positions. Mike Lowry completes the backfield as he starts at full-back.

John Cooney and Billy Burns form the experienced half-back partnership, hoping to continue their fine form.

Jacob Stockdale, who is named on the left wing, will look to carry on where he left off at the RDS as he aims to continue his try-scoring form, with Rob Baloucoune retaining his spot on Ulster’s right wing.

The front row sees one change from the victory over Leinster as Steven Kitshoff, Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole start.

Packing behind them, Ireland international locks Kieran Treadwell and skipper Iain Henderson start in the second row.

The back row sees one change, as Dave Ewers comes back into the starting line-up at blindside flanker and is joined by Sean Reffell, with Nick Timoney, who has scored five tries in his past three appearances for the province, at eight.