Rugby: Ulster seek to make it back-to-back wins as Ospreys visit

Staury McClosey is back from injury to take his place on the wing INPHO

Now back in the winning column, Ulster will seek to make it back-to-back URC victories when they host Ospreys on Friday evening (7.35pm, live on Premier Sports).

Following two tough defeats in South Africa, they bounced back with a win over Connacht last week and now face the Welsh outfit which has made a slow start to the season with just one win in their opening four games.

Last time out, they fell to a strong Vodacom Bulls side by 19-29 at Swansea.com Stadium, but did record a 37-24 victory over DHL Stormers in their second fixture.

Toby Booth's side has plenty of quality with Dan Edwards their top points scorer and his last-gasp drop goal at the turn of the year saw Ospreys defeat Ulster in their last meeting, while back row Morgan Morris is adept at forcing turnovers and Phil Cokanasiga's talent in the backs can cause problems.

But Ulster come in with a spring in their step following that bonus-point win over Connacht and head coach, Richie Murphy says they are keen to build on that to start climbing the table: "The guys are delighted, five points is what we were hoping for and we want to back it up against Ospreys."

Team news is in! 🫡



Your Ulster side is ready for @URCOfficial action against Ospreys tomorrow night 💥



🎟️ | https://t.co/Bf9Frt0sRk pic.twitter.com/m9hFbPxKi7 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 17, 2024

Alan O’Connor captain's the team in the absence of Iain Henderson who is following World Rugby Graduated Return protocols when suffering a concussion last week.

Harry Sheridan deputises in the second row having returned from the Emerging Ireland tour in South Africa.

Eric O’Sullivan is back from a shoulder injury to take his place in the front row where he joins hooker James McCormick and Tom O’Toole.

Cormac Izuchukwu is also back from Emerging Ireland duty and comes in at flanker with Marcus Rea on the openside and David McCann at number eight.

John Cooney picked up the Player of the Match award last week and retains his spot at scrum-half with Aidan Morgan at fly-half.

Jacob Stockdale and Werner Kok retain their spots on the left and right wings, but there is a new partnership at centre with Stuart McCloskey back from injury and Ben Carsona alongside, while Mike Lowry starts at full-back.