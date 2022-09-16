Run bus earlier so pupils can get to school on time urges councillor

LATE: Traffic on the road is making children who use the bus late for school

CHANGES to bus schedules along the Springfield Road have been called for by Sinn Féin after children have been late for school.

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has called on Translink to review the timetable for the Springfield Road bus service so children can get to school on time.

The 10K bus route, goes from the city centre, past the RVH, on to the Springfield Road and then on to the Glen Road.

Due to the heavy traffic along the route, hold-ups are frequent and as a result pupils who use this route have been frequently late for school.

Councillor Claire Canavan said: “A number of parents have been in touch with me who want the time for the 10K bus up the Springfield Road in the morning to be changed so that children can get early into school.

"This bus services a lot of children from the area and very many parents rely on it.

"I have been in touch with Translink to urge them to bring the timing of the bus forward to a slightly earlier time.

"Translink have agreed to look into this.”