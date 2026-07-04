A SAFETY barrier has been installed at the pedestrian entrance of De La Salle College following safety concerns after two children were injured at the location.

Local representatives welcomed the installation and described it as a positive step in improving safety for pupils travelling to and from school.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said “We’re delighted that the safety barrier at the pedestrian entrance to the school has now been installed.

This is something we have been working to secure alongside the school in response to ongoing safety concerns after two children were injured at this location.

The safety of pupils is so important and we will continue working with the school and relevant agencies to ensure pupils can travel to and from school as safely as possible.”

A representative from the school added: “We are very pleased to see the new safety barrier in place at our school entrance. The safety of our pupils is paramount, and this measure will make a real difference to keeping children safe each day.”