BELFAST City Council has secured funding from the Department for Infrastructure to appoint an expert Integrated Design Team (ICT) to develop the feasibility and concept design for a new high quality moveable active travel bridge across the River Lagan.

Global consulting engineers Arup and leading bridge designers Knight Architects will work with Eadon Consulting (mechanical and electrical engineering) and Cumming Group (cost consultancy) to deliver the first two phases of the project, resulting in a preferred Sailortown Bridge option recommendation next year.

The swing bridge will connect the historic Sailortown district of the city with the burgeoning Titanic Quarter as well as Queen’s Island.

Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, Councillor Ian McLaughlin, said: “Sailortown Bridge will help us achieve the Belfast Waterfront Framework’s vision of a better connected, more vibrant and more attractive corridor linking to and with key education, leisure, tourism and economic destinations, neighbourhood communities and the city centre.

“So we’re delighted to see this much-needed regeneration project moving forward, thanks to investment from the Department for Infrastructure. With this level of expertise on board, I’m confident that the resulting design concepts will be iconic, and that the bridge will encourage more people to walk, wheel and cycle to the many key destinations around the Harbour Loop along both sides of the River Lagan.”

Héctor Beade, Design Director at Knight Architects, added: "The area's shipbuilding history, unique waterfront setting, river navigation requirements, and modal shift opportunities all combine to make this a very exciting project.

"We are looking forward to getting started with our integrated consultant team partners on this transformational scheme for the people of Belfast."

Mike Mitchell, Project Director at Arup, added: "We are proud to be involved on this project that promises to make a pivotal contribution to Belfast's active travel infrastructure, with a new link across the River Lagan downstream of the existing Lagan Weir bridge. In connecting the historic Sailortown district with the Titanic Quarter via an opening bridge, the uninterrupted active travel corridor from the Lagan Gateway will be extended whilst also providing stronger links to the recently upgraded York Street train station." he added.