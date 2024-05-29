Turf Lodge woman Sally's body recovered from the sea after going missing in Donegal

THE body of a West Belfast woman has been recovered from the sea in Co Donegal after a major search operation on Monday.

Mother-of-four Sally Reilly (55) from Turf Lodge was reported missing from Sandybanks Caravan Park in Portsalon at 2.10am on Bank Holiday Monday.

A huge search effort was carried out by the Gardaí, Coast Guard and Mountain Rescue. Sadly, Sally's body was recovered from Lough Swilly at approximately 9pm on Monday evening.

An Garda Síochána spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Kerrykeel, assisted by Coast Guard, Mountain Rescue, the Coast Guard Helicopter, the RNLI rescue boat and local people carried out a search in relation to a missing woman.

"A body of a woman, was recovered from the water at approximately 9pm on Monday evening, 27th May, 2024.

"The body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will be conducted in due course and a file prepared for the Coroners Court."

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Sally's daughter, Niamh said: "My mummy and daddy have a caravan in Portsalon and had been going there for over 20 years. They were up for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Sally Reilly

"We don't know the exact circumstances yet but she has left the caravan in the early hours of the morning and went down to the water.

"The whole community down there was out searching for her. Their support was amazing and I don't know how I can thank them enough.

"My heart is broke. She will be missed so much.

"She had a big contagious laugh. She was always laughing, even when she had dementia."

In her funeral notice, Sally is described as the dearly beloved wife of Stephen, much loved daughter of Jeannie and the late Robert McConnell, loving mother of Barry, Emma, Niamh and Síona, grandmother to Kaiden, Grace and Aaron.



Sally's remains will be reposing at her late residence from Wednesday afternoon for those wishing to call and pay their respects.

Her remains will leave her home on Saturday at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church with service to follow at Roselawn Crematorium at 11.20am.