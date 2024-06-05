Best of the West 'really helped my business', says Sean

BEST OF THE WEST: Sean Morgan from Salons First with Demi-Lee Henry from Belfast Media

A PREVIOUS winner of Best of the West says he is delighted to be involved with the event – this time as a sponsor.

Sean Morgan was part of the Hair Lounge team that scooped a number of Best of the West awards, most recently in 2022.

Ahead of a new business venture – Sean is opening 'Salons First' in the Park Centre at the end of June – a wholesalers for hair and beauty products and salon supplies.

"I am a previous winner of Best of the West and I am delighted to be involved in it this time as a sponsor," explained Sean. "It is a great event which pulls all local businesses together to celebrate what they do for the local community.

"I want to wish all the finalists the very best of luck. It is an achievement alone to be recognised. As a previous nominee and winner, Best of the West really helped my business."

Voting for Best of the West 2024 closes on Friday, June 14. You can cast your vote via the newspaper or online at https://belfastmedia.com/events/best-of-the-west-2024.

The winners will then be announced at a mammoth community celebration planned for the Balmoral Hotel on Friday 21 June.