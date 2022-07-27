Sarsfields to reopen following collapse of outer wall

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Part of the outer wall collapsed at the clubhouse

PATRICK Sarfield's GAC will reopen this evening as engineers confirmed its clubhouse is structurally sound following the collapse of an external wall.

The Stewartstown Avenue club was cordoned off on Monday afternoon after a pile of bricks came tumbling down from its gable wall.

A PSNI spokesperson said police received reports of a loud bang in the area at 2.50pm.

Sarsfields Chair, Eamon McGarigle, expressed thanks that "nobody was hurt".

"That was the first concern," he said.

"The second thing was to get it diagnosed and to put remedial works in place."

Mr McGarigle said the Sarsfields grass and 4G pitches, as well as its clubhouse, will reopen after being declared safe by a structural engineer.

"The structural engineer was out on site yesterday and he has to put a report in by the end of the week," he said.

"He has given the go-ahead and said the building is 100 per cent safe, so we will be reopening for training and games. The affected area has been cordoned off and we will await his report to send to our insurance company tomorrow."