POLICE are at the scene of a wall collapse at a West Belfast GAA clubhouse.
 
The wall collapsed at Patrick Sarsfield’s GAC on Stewartstown Avenue this afternoon. Residents reported a loud bang just before 3pm.
 
The club is currently cordoned off.
 
Posting on Twitter the club said: “The grounds of Pádraig Sáirséil CLG will be CLOSED until further notice due to structural damage on site. All training/events will be cancelled today until further notice. We will post updates once we know.”

A PSNI spokesperson said police received reports of a loud bang at 2.50pm.
 
“The facility was closed at the time and there have been no reports of any injuries. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing."

