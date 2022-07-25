Wall collapses at Sarsfield's GAC clubhouse

LOUD BANG: Part of the outer wall collapsed at the clubhouse Photos by Thomas McMullan

POLICE are at the scene of a wall collapse at a West Belfast GAA clubhouse.



The wall collapsed at Patrick Sarsfield’s GAC on Stewartstown Avenue this afternoon. Residents reported a loud bang just before 3pm.



The club is currently cordoned off.



Posting on Twitter the club said: “The grounds of Pádraig Sáirséil CLG will be CLOSED until further notice due to structural damage on site. All training/events will be cancelled today until further notice. We will post updates once we know.”

🚨 🚨 IMPORTANT 🚨 🚨



The grounds of Pádraig Sáirséil CLG will be CLOSED until further notice due to structural damage on site.



All training/events will be cancelled today until further notice. We will post updates once we know. — Pádraig Sáirséil CLG (@Paddies1906) July 25, 2022

A PSNI spokesperson said police received reports of a loud bang at 2.50pm.



“The facility was closed at the time and there have been no reports of any injuries. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing."