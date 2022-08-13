SATURDAY FÉILE PREVIEW

The final weekend of the Féile is well underway, with the much anticipated ‘Back to the 80s Night’ kicking off this evening.

Here are a few of our highlights:

THE UNIT AMATEUR HANDBALL COMPETITION

GORT NA MONA GAC 9am – 5pm

Amateur Handball competition for beginners and for players who are not a part of any handball club. There will be a doubles section which will be open to 16 double partnerships. Organised by The Unit Gym in partnership with Antrim Handball and supported by Gort na Mona.

For further information, contact Mark Rainey on 07526408117

MEADOWS TO MOUNTAIN WALK

MEETING POINT: ST GALLS GAC, MILLTOWN ROW 9:30am

The Meadows to Mountain walk will return this year by popular demand. The walk will feature key environmental areas in West Belfast including the Bog Meadows, Falls Park and through to the Belfast Hills. This is a challenging but rewarding walk. Open to families and walkers. St. Galls CLG will provide refreshments and live entertainment on completion of the walk. Appropriate clothing, footwear and a certain level of fitness needed. Please ensure you have a lunch and plenty of fluids. The walk will take approximately 4 – 5 hours.

Limited spaces available, contact joe@feilebelfast.com for registration or further information. Part of Féile and Phobail’s Youth Arts and Community Engagement Programme in partnership with St. Galls CLG, Belfast Hills Partnership, Ulster Wildlife and Belfast City Council. Supported by Inspire.

Tonight is Back to the 80s at Féile in the Falls Park.



Demand for tickets has been incredible.



Doors open 4pm.



We advise you to arrive at the Falls Park early.



It’s going to be an enormous night! pic.twitter.com/09JAp2ULyu — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 13, 2022

“FROM GUERRILLA WAR TO GOVERNMENT” THE BALLYMURPHY STORY TOUR

MEETING POINT: BALLYMURPHY MEMORIAL GARDENS (JUNCTION OF SPRINGFIELD ROAD/DIVISMORE WAY) 10am

Every street has its own story to tell in the form of local people - not just those who were involved in the armed struggle to end British occupation but of those who lived and witnessed events that shaped their lives. Taking place Sat 6th, Wed 10th & Sat 13th, 10am £12 per person (£10 students/children).

Booking Essential Contact Coiste na nIarchimí: 028 90200770 or tours@coiste.com)

MINDFULNESS YOGA WITH NUALA

FALLS PARK 10am

Come join us for a relaxing and inspiring open air Yoga session in the wonderful surroundings of the Falls Park with Nuala Ní Scolláin. Nuala is very passionate about the benefits of yoga for physical and mental health and loves sharing the practice in her beloved home of West Belfast. This is an open event so bring your own Yoga mat and appropriate clothing.

Meet at the front gates of the Falls Park at 9.45am. Taking place on Sat 6th & Sat 13th, 10am Part of Féile’s Youth Arts and Community Engagement Programme. Supported by Inspire.

Human League to headline Féile 80s night https://t.co/QMjw2uWIJA — The Human League (@humanleagueHQ) August 12, 2022

THE FALLS ROAD MURAL TOUR MEETING POINT

COISTE’S MURAL, DIVIS TOWER, DIVIS STREET 10am

Former activists and political ex-prisoners from within the Republican community host this 3-hour walking tour and provide in depth insight into the most recent phase of the Anglo/Irish conflict. The guides weave their own personal stories as they visit many different sites that explain both the local and wider history of Ireland.

Takes place daily from 4th to 14th at 10am £12 per person (£10 students/children), no booking required. Contact Coiste na nIarchimí: 028 9020 0770 or tours@coiste.com

HALF PACE FESTIVAL OF SOCIAL HURLING

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS: O’DONOVAN ROSSA GAC, NAOMH POL GAC & SARSFIELDS FAC 10:30 – 2:00pm

Belfast’s own ‘Half Pace Hurlers’ will be hosting a festival of Social Hurling for teams across Ireland at the pitches of Rossa, St Pauls and Sarsfields. Open to players over the age of 35, why not get down and support the old timers who just don’t want the hurling to end. £50 per team. Register via https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1J_xcnJd87NoaY wZHQ1-OP0_n1Vaj26baIlDq- _NYteY/viewform?edit_requested=true

Contact Brendan Murray, brendymurray@hotmail.co.uk

1pm-2pm,tomorrow, Saturday, Culturlann, Falls Road, the launch of a memoir by the late Máire Comerford, an extraordinary veteran republican I was honoured to know. pic.twitter.com/mjfX0DN60m — Danny Morrison (@molloy1916) August 12, 2022

ARABIC CULTURAL CELEBRATION FOR WOMEN AND GIRLS WITH DIYER THEATRE BETHLEHEM CULTÚRLANN MCADAM O FIAICH, FALLS ROAD 10:30am – 12:00pm

Arabic cultural celebration for women and girls. A social event hosted by the women from Diyar Theatre in Bethlehem who have travelled to Belfast specifically to take part in Féile an Phobail. It will include some short performances of debkeh dance with a chance to take part, plus food, storytelling and conversation.

No booking required but to help the organisers gauge numbers please send an expression of interest to attend to Mags@dudanceni.com In partnership with DU Dance Belfast and Diyer Theatre Bethlehem.

SUMMER FUN DAY BELFAST WATERWORKS

NORTH BELFAST 12pm – 3pm

The New Lodge Arts Event Management Team are back and will be running their annual Summer Fun Day in the Waterworks Park. Bring the family along to enjoy the fun and be entertained by walkabout performers, make your own arts and crafts and end the day searching for clues with our very own treasure hunt. Free event.

For more information, contact Orla Hawkins on 02890742255

TRADITIONAL IRISH ROWING AT THE WATERWORKS

12pm – 3pm

An open day with some of the most beautiful traditionally made Irish boats. Try your hand at rowing a range of boats built by our Boats without Boundaries project, supported by Lough Neagh Boating Heritage Association and Meitheal Mara. Boats will include Dunfanaghy, Tory and Gola Island Curachs, and Lough Neagh Cots. Instruction and safety equipment provided. A rotational system will be in place for use of the boats. No booking required, first come first serve basis. In partnership with New Lodge Arts and part of their Family Fun Day.

Part of Féile’s Community Engagement and Youth Arts Programme

Full house for the performance of ‘I’ll Tell my Ma’, part of the New Lodge Feile in Ulster University tonight. @UlsterUni pic.twitter.com/QgJbW7q51P — Duncan Morrow (@duncan_morrow) August 11, 2022

FÉILE UNPLUGGED AT THE WATERWORKS

12pm – 3pm

Féile Unplugged returns to deliver a fest of live music featuring some of the best emerging young talent this city has to offer. You can enjoy this live concert whilst participating in the fun day or rowing activities. Line up to be announced. Part of Féile’s Community Engagement and Youth Arts Programme.

FÉILE FAMILY FUN DAY

THE PARK CENTRE SHOPPING CENTRE, DONEGALL ROAD 12pm – 3pm

Come along to the Park Centre for a day of fun with Dinosaur Show, Facepainters, DJ and Féile Ticket Giveaways Free Admission for all. No Booking Required.

Book Launch ‘On Dangerous Grounds’

CULTÚRLANN MCADAM Ó FIAICH, FALLS ROAD 1pm

Máire Comerford witnessed the 1916 Rising, joined Cumann na mBan and Sinn Féin, participated in the war for independence and took the republican side in the Civil War. She was on hunger strike, was shot, escaped from jail and throughout her long life bore witness to the sacrifices of her comrades. Writer and documentary filmmaker Hilary Dully, who edited this striking memoir, talks about Máire and her remarkable first-hand account of a national struggle which was ultimately undermined by counter-revolutionaries. Chaired by Eibhlín Glenholmes, republican activist.

No booking required. Organised by Féile’s Debate and Discussions Committee

ANNUAL NAOMH GALL SIOBHAN O’HANLON GAELIC ‘MOTHERS AND OTHERS’ BLITZ

ST GALLS GAC, MILLTOWN ROW 2pm

The annual Naomh Gall Siobhan O’Hanlon Gaelic for Mothers and Others Blitz is back in De La Salle Park, Milltown. The blitz is named in honour of one of Féile’s founders, dedicated community activist and member of Naomh Gall, Siobhan O’Hanlon. This event promises to be a fun day of sport, craic agus ceoil followed by a night of music celebration at Falls Park. Registration commences at 2pm. For further information, contact Naomhgalls.antrim@lgfa.ie

FÉILE TRAD TRAIL CONAIR CHEOIL THRAIDISIÚNTA FÉILE 2pm – 8pm

2pm – 4pm | The Park Centre

Musicians | The Duffy Family

2:30pm – 4:30pm | Maddens Bar, Berry Street

Musicians | Ruadhrai Ó Kane, Aiden Walsh, Brendán Quinn, John Mc Sherry, Fra McIlduff & Darragh Murphy

4pm – 6pm | The Kennedy Centre |

Musicians | The Duffy Family 6pm – 8pm | The Phoenix Bar, Antrim Road

6pm – 8pm | The Phoenix Bar, Antrim Road

Musicians | Sinéad Quinn, Michael Gaffney & Guest

ALL 4 SHOWS ALMOST SOLD OUT!!!



PADDY MCDONNELL

📍The Devenish, Belfast

📆 Thurs 4 & Fri 5 Aug



SHANE TODD

📍The Devenish, Belfast

📆 Fri 12 & Sat 13th Aug



🎫 Tickets on sale now. Links below 👇



PADDY MCDONNELLhttps://t.co/IEYJwV1RLj



SHANE TODDhttps://t.co/CpY1qV5gTR pic.twitter.com/ScakqiZDJA — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) June 23, 2022

‘‘I’ll Tell My Ma.’’

ANDERSONSTOWN SOCIAL CLUB (PD) 7pm

West Belfast’s best loved family returns in this hilarious one woman show. Written by Patricia Gormley and performed by the talented Christina Nelson, prepare for an evening of laughter and tears!

Early booking advised as this show sells out fast. Tickets £10. Doors 7pm. Ticket’s available from the PD Contact: Patricia Gormley, 079081433884 See page 174 for full event details. “

SHANE TODD LIVE

The Devenish Complex, Belfast 7pm

Cost £15

‘‘My Name is Rachel Corrie.’’

WEST BELFAST SPORTS & SOCIAL CLUB (THE WEST), FALLS RD 8pm

My Name is Rachel Corrie is a play based on the diaries and emails of a young American activist who was run over by a Bulldozer in Rafah, Gaza in 2003. Doors 7:30pm. Show 8pm. £10.00 https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/my-name-israchel-corrie-tickets-346951179317

BACK TO THE 80'S

Falls Park Belfast from 4pm

All your favourite hits from the 80's and more