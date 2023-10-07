Scary tours at Crumlin Road Gaol this Halloween

CRUMLIN Road Gaol is scaring up a spooktacular Halloween offering with several events which will inspire young ghost hunters and chill you to your bones.

From 13 October to the 31st you can experience the Jail of Horror where you can experience the fright of being inside Belfast’s oldest and most haunted prison. Visitors will get to experience the infamous basement in D-Wing as they make their way around the prison with only one way out. (Tickets £15).

The Jail of Horror has been described as one of Belfast’s most fearsome scare attractions and is returning for Halloween 2023.

Visitors (if they dare!) will enter the Victorian Gaol, and face all their fears on an intense scare after scare journey and once you get in, there is only one way out!

The visit will include the famous basement of D-Wing which once housed some of the most fearsome prisoners in the city and featured a recently uncovered secret tunnel which was used to transfer prisoners to the nearby Mater Hospital.

Visitor’s can hear about the deplorable conditions in the prison and also the tales of the 17 men who were executed there including young Tom Williams who although found innocent through ballistic reports, was hanged for the shooting of a policeman in 1942.

The last prisoner executed in the gaol was Robert McGladdery who was hanged for the murder of Pearl Gamble in 1961.

The one-of-a-kind ‘Jail of Horror’ tour through Belfast’s oldest prison will offer a terrifying unparalleled experience.