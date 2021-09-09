20mph speed limit outside Belfast schools

THE installation of new 20 mile per hour speed limits at a number of schools across Belfast has been welcomed.



SDLP West Belfast representative, Paul Doherty said the move would make it safer for parents, children and staff as they travel to and from school; alongside drivers and pedestrians.



Following the latest announcement from Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, a total of 106 schools across the North will see the speed limit introduced on adjacent roads.



Mr Doherty said: “This announcement from SDLP Minister Nichola Mallon is fantastic for the local community. This will be welcomed by children, parents and school staff across the North.



“The SDLP has made road safety a top priority and our Minister Nichola Mallon is getting the job done by making sure that over 200 schools will benefit across the North.



“I’m delighted that the SDLP’s investment and leadership in government is making a real difference to people’s lives."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker has welcomed the news that Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School is to be included in the plan.

"Road safety is a top priority for Sinn Féin in the Colin area" he said.

"After much lobbying, I welcome Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School being included in the 20 mile per hour school zone list.

"I will continue to lobby on behalf of all our schools because I believe much more is needed.

"Sinn Féin will continue to apply pressure on the Minister for safe crossings at Our Lady Queen of Peace primary."

Minister Mallon said: “Given the success of this initiative, I am today pleased to announce Phase 2 which will see a further 106 schools at 99 sites across the North benefitting from the introduction of new reduced speed limits. Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority of mine and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates.

“This is another step forward in our effort to make our roads safer, however, it is vital that all road users continue to take care on our roads. Together we can deliver safer places for all our communities.”

What schools will benefit from the new speed limits in the Belfast area?