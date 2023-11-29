Striking teachers say 'enough is enough'

STRIKE ACTION: Teachers at All Saints College on the Glen Road on Wednesday morning

TEACHERS in West Belfast have said "enough is enough" as they began the first day of planned strike action in a dispute over pay.

On Wednesday, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) joined four unions on strike for the second time this year having not previously taken industrial action in its 126-year history.

The half-day strike until midday will be followed by a further four days of industrial action after Christmas.

At All Saints College on the Glen Road, teachers braved the cold on the picket line outside the school. Teacher Tom Pendleton detailed the pay disparity between staff here and their counterparts in England, Scotland and Wales.

"The teaching profession has been put in this position through massive underfunding affecting teachers pay, student opportunities and school infrastructure," he said.

SUPPORT: Róise Nolan

"It is a case now of enough is enough. The Education Authority (EA) and Department for Education keep saying there is no magic money tree but the money can be found for other stuff not as important.

"If you look at the salary of a teacher starting here compared to one in the rest of the UK, the disparity is ranging between £6-12,000. We haven't had a pay increase for three years

"It is a real lack of respect towards teachers. We are not slaves. None of us want to be out on strike but we have been left with no other option."

Acting Principal Damien Coyle is concerned about the future of the teaching profession.

"It is an absolute disgrace that it has come to this. It is not good for our kids and their parents and the teachers who are standing here.

"Where are the teachers of the future coming from? Who wants to come into this profession as it currently stands? There is no value put on education.

"Teaching has been disrupted for years with COVID and this legitimate industrial action during a cost-of-living crisis and pay has not moved.

"As a school leader, it is impossible to motivate my staff. This needs sorted right now because the problems are stacking up for future generations."

Over at Bunscoil Phobal Feirste on the Shaws Road, teacher Dara McCaughey said he is "hopeful" of a resolution.

Teachers from Bunscoil Phobal Feirste on strike

"This is the last thing we want to be doing this morning but it has simply come to this," he added.

"We want pay parity with our colleagues across the water and down South. There has been money found before and this needs to be resolved.

"We are proper public service workers and we deserve it. I am hopeful and I have to be hopeful but things seem stacked against us to be honest."