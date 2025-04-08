Scramblers seized by police in North and West Belfast

SEIZED: The scrambler on Saturday was seized by police in the Hightown Quarry area

TWO scramblers were seized by police in North and West Belfast at the weekend.

On Saturday Air Support assisted in tracking one bike to the Hightown Quarry in the north of the city. The bike was located, found to be uninsured, and seized. A 23-year-old male is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for a number of offences including careless driving.

On Sunday, at around 2.25pm, Air Support spotted a scrambler being driven erratically on the road and footpath in the Workman Avenue area of West Belfast.

A 23-year-old male was subsequently charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving. He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 2.

Sergeant McIlveen said they are taking the issue "extremely seriously and that we recognise the significant danger that these vehicles can pose".

"It beggars belief that they would be driven on footpaths, or in a built up area, at times when children or older people could be out and about and placed at risk through this thoughtlessness.

"We would also encourage parents and guardians to consider the risks to others and the impact on the community when they purchase these vehicles for their young people.

"Think before you ride. You risk not only losing your bike, like these men, but also ending up in court."