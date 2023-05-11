ELECTION '23: SDLP candidate says he will be an 'on the ground councillor'

OLCAN McSparron is hoping to secure a seat in next week's council elections – standing for the SDLP in the Court DEA.

Olcan is running for the first time promising to be the “most practical, on the ground councillor who gets things done".

“I had seen what a lot of local councillors had been doing in helping people and that kind of on the ground politics, especially with the Stormont Executive currently not up and running. I felt it was my duty to get involved and to help people out and I was inspired by them,” Olcan told the Andersonstown News.

Olcan has been involved with various charitable organisation including fundraising for the Welcome Organisation, the People’s Kitchen and supporting Paul Doherty and Foodstock.

“Charity steps in where government is failing. As a councillor, I would try and push beyond a council level and be proactive," he said.

“In regards to the cost of living crisis, I have been working with Foodstock. Generally, across the board one of the things that needs addressed is we have a lot of people who are working and are struggling. Where I can, I’m going to try and help.”

He said if elected he will represent everyone within his constituency.

“When it comes to the ward, you have people from the Falls and Clonard and people from the Shankill and Forth River. I’m going to look at it that I am your councillor, and I am there to help everyone and to represent all constituents."

In relation to the recent anti-social behaviour at the Lanark Way interface, Olcan said he would be on the ground to diffuse any clashes and work with local youth organisations.

“What I noticed was how young a lot of the people going out and rioting were – they were children. One of the things I would really like to see going forward is that those youth services that have had cuts, to try and ensure those services get the funding back that they need and also looking at a strategy to try and prevent essentially children from going out and potentially ruining their future.

“As a councillor it would be my duty to go there and ensure the situation does calm down.”