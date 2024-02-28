Celebrate and use your Irish during Seachtain na Gaeilge

THIS year's Seachtain na Gaeilge in Belfast has been launched alongside Féile an Earraigh.

The extra long ‘seachtain’ and Féile an Earraigh will run from 1-17 March and the public are invited to participate in the festival by attending events and using their Irish in any way they can. This is the second year running that Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia and Féile an Earraigh have joined forces to promote their March festivals.

Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia and Féile an Earraigh will co-host two flagship events this year; Ceol Cois Lao, a special concert with collective Bláth na hÓige, Saturday 2 March; and Spraoi Cois Lao, the return of the Irish language family fun day in Custom House Square on Saturday 8th March, 1-4pm. These events have been supported by Belfast City Council.

The festivals were launched by Lord Mayor of Béal Feirste, Cllr Ryan Murphy. National ambassadors for #SnaG24 were earlier announced as Gráinne Seoige, Kayleigh Trappe and Aindriú de Paor.

Brónagh Fusco of Conradh na Gaeilge commented at the launch: "Today was a very special event as the Lord Mayor launched both March festivals, Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia, Irish Language Week, and Féile an Earraigh, with the language and cultural festivals having joined forces in recent years.

Trasna na Tonnta - buaicphointe seoladh Fhéile an Earraigh le Cór Ghaelscoil an Lonnáin. Highlight of launch of spring/St Pat's/Seachtain na Gaeilge - choir of Gaelscoil an Lonnáin.

"Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia is an opportunity for everyone to use their Irish, to practice it and to continue their learning journeys together. This year, Béal Feirste will host more than 80 events during the Irish language week, organised by community groups right across the city.

"The festival gives us the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the enormous work our communities have undertaken in the last year in promoting the Irish language.

"Community groups are the heart of the Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia, and the festival would not exist without the fantastic work they put in every year. And with our new partnership with Féile an Phobail going from strength to strength, expect to see even more Irish right across the two festivals this year.

"Keep an eye out on our new sticker campaign, ‘Gaeilge Gach Lá’, with event staff and facilitators wearing unique stickers indicating their own level of Irish, encouraging you to use your ‘Cúpla Focal’ right up to your ‘fluent Irish’ every day throughout the festivals this March.”

Beidh Seachtain na Gaeilge le linn Fhéile an Earraigh & thug an tArd-Mhéara aitheasc i nGaeilge amháin - an chéad uair a tharla a leithéid? First for Lord Mayors of Belfast as Lord Mayor speaks in Irish only at launch of Féile an Earraigh.

Speaking about the launch, Kevin Gamble, Director of Féile an Phobail, said: “Féile is delighted to continue and develop our partnership with Conradh na Gaeilge. This partnership allows us to promote and programme the very best of Irish language and cultural events, allowing us to celebrate the richness and diversity of our cultural and language heritage in this city.

"Féile an Earraigh this year boasts over 150 Irish traditional music sessions, with some of the best musicians on the island travelling up to play sessions from Cork, Galway, Donegal and of course the very best of the north’s Irish trad musicians will be on show.”

Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia runs from 1-17 March 2024, with Irish language events taking place throughout Ireland and around the world. #SnaG24 events can be registered and explored at PEIG.ie. Further information at snag.ie.

Seachtain na Gaeilge, first held in 1902, is organised by Conradh na Gaeilge with the support of Foras na Gaeilge and Energia and the headline events are sponsored by Belfast City Council.