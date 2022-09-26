Sean carrying on the music in homage to his grandfather

FOND MEMORIES: Sean Graham with his grandfather Joe Graham who passed away in December 2021

A LOCAL Belfast musician is using the inspiration of his renowned grandfather to continue to make music – after having taken a break from the music industry.

Sean Graham, a musician from Andersonstown is working on getting back into the swing of his music career following advice given to him by his late grandfather, Belfast historian and writer Joe Graham, who published the famous ‘Rushlight’ magazine.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Sean spoke of how his grandfather's love of writing, the spoken word and music has inspired him to continue producing his own music.

INFLUENCE: Writer and storyteller Joe Graham had a profound influence on Sean and his music

“In the final days of my grandfather's life he told me to ‘never let go of my music’.

"My grandfather’s passion for writing and love of music is the reason I do what I do.”

Sean said his grandfather's eclectic taste in music awakened his passion for folk and country music, describing music to his grandson whilst on a drive through the Glens of Antrim as an ‘injection straight into the soul’.

"I remember from a very young age country music, especially Hank Williams playing on an old HiFi system in my granda’s little home office or as he called it, the ‘back shed, where my grandfather wrote the stories for his publication, Rushlight.

"I spent countless nights with him there, listening to old records and sharing his old yarns of times gone by. He was a true Irish seanchaí.”

Sean’s grandfather Joe passed away in December and was fondly remembered with an obituary in this newspaper. Sean said in his last days his grandfather had asked him to sing to him and told him to ‘never let go of your music’.

Coming on the music scene in 2016, Sean took off, selling out numerous Belfast venues such as The Black Box, and was featured on RTÉ, along with appearing on Cool FM to promote his single ‘Can’t Let Go’. However Sean said he also struggled with some personal issues such as anxiety, and anxiety with playing live which saw him step away from music for a number of years. However, with the passing of his grandfather Joe, he said he is now more determined than ever to not let go of his music.

The singer-songwriter said: “I felt like I always wanted to get my career in music back but hearing my grandfather tell me to never let it go has really encouraged my decision, and motivated my decision to give it another go.”

NEW MUSIC: Sean is currently working on new music and playing with the band The Untouchables

Sean is currently working on a new album which he hopes will be out in the near future, and his music is available on Facebook, Instagram and streaming platform, Spotify. As well as recording his own material, Sean is also part of the renowned Belfast band, ‘The Untouchables’.

Sean’s latest track ‘Holding On’, recorded at BGM recording studios can be wasched here: