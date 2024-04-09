Seán Mackel, architect and activist laid to rest

LAOCH AR LÁR: Seán Mackel pictured in the chapel at Coláiste Feirste - previously St Mary's old people's home - which he and son Ciarán refurbished as a library. John Kelly

Community stalwart Seán Mackel (91), who led the rebuilding of the Bombay Street homes torched in the 1969 pogroms, was laid to rest today in Downpatrick.

A native of Belfast and long-time resident of Owenvarragh before moving on retirement to Co Down, Seán was a highly-respected architect who put his professional skills at the service of the community.

A co-founder of co-operative employment projects in the Upper Springfield, alongside Fr Des Wilson, he was the driving force behind the regeneration and refurbishment of the Conway Mill in the early eighties.

However, his impact was felt most in the Irish language school sector where he was pivotal to the development of schools across the North, starting with not just the seminal Bunscoil Phobal Feirste on the Shaws Road but also the adjacent homes for Irish speaking families.

ÓNÓIR MHÓR: Glór na Móna named their Upper Springfield Centre Gael-Ionad Mhic Ghoill in honour of Seán who is pictured at the opening in 2016.

Among mourners at funeral mass in St Patrick's Church, Saul, was former West Belfast MP Gerry Adams. Writing in this paper last year to mark a book celebrating Seán Mackel's activism, Gerry Adams said: "Seán Mac Goill is one of that band of visionaries and activists which gave us: the new Bombay Street after the original Bombay Street was destroyed in the 1969 pogroms; the urban Gaeltacht on Bóthar Seoighe; Ballymurphy Enterprises; the Whiterock Industrial Estate; Garáiste an Phobail and many other projects going back to the mid-1960s. Seán was also immersed in Irish language activism in West Belfast and the wider cultural revolution across the city."

Speaking before the close of the funeral mass, Seán's son Ciarán, also a prominent architect, said his father had responded generously in the community's darkest hour.

"His spirit was indomitable, his selflessness, and strength of character, and his faith in the Christian values of love and sacrifice for others, remains an inspiration," he told mourners.



"That period of the 1970s, in which so many friends died and were imprisoned, was also a time of inspirational, and revolutionary self-help, co-operative work of building homes and community. It remains a touchstone of creativity and represents the best of us."

FEAR UASAL: Seán Mackel with his children Ciarán, Áine, Seán and Pádraig

He added: "Throughout the latter part of his working life, Seán maintained his commitment to the Irish language community, supporting initiatives across education and the arts, and worked for many years for Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta, supporting new and emerging Gaelscoileanna.



"Throughout it all he was a daily communicant, right up until the days when his illness left him unable to drive, and his caring responsibilities for (his wife) Phyllis (who pre-deceased him) required his time. Generous and wise, Seán believed in the values of self-help and of making things happen. He was an activist. And he will remain inspirational to language and community activists."

Tá croíthe trom ag pobal Ghlór na Móna agus an scéal fógartha go bhfuil Seán Mac Goill imithe ar shlí na fírinne. Gael ceannródaíoch, spreagúil a rinne difear claochlaitheach do phobal Uachtar Chluanaí, Gaelphobal Feirste agus mórphobal na Gaeilge trí chéile



Pilib Ó Ruanaidh, director of Irish language charity for fledgling Irish schools, Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta, paid tribute to Seán's pioneering role in the Irish medium school renaissance.

"Bíonn nósmhaireacht againn sa tír seo bheith ag moladh daoine i ndiaidh daofa bás a fháil agus amanntaí téimid thar fóir ag, ach i gcás Sheáin Mhic Ghoill, tá an moladh ar fad agus níos mó tuillte ag fhear uasal seo.

"Fathach a bhí ann ainneoin gur duine beag é. Fear léannta, cumasach, tuisceanach agus cráifeach," ar seisean.

"Gael go smior agus poblachtánach a bhain úsáid as a chuid buanna leis an saol mór thimpeall air a fheabhsú. Thug sé seirbhísí ailtireachta do Bhunscoil Phobal Feirste, Gaelscoil na bhFál, Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh agus Scoil an Droichid i mBéal Feirste. Agus ina dhiaidh sin agus é ar bhord Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta chuidigh sé le bunú scoileanna agus naíscoileanna ar fud an Tuaiscirt.

"Mar iontaobhaí do Choláiste Feirste, i gcuideachta Séamas Mac Seáin, shealbhaigh sé an suíomh ag Ard na bhFeá. Bhunaigh sé Whiterock Industries, I bpáirt le Séamus De Napier, le fostaíocht a dhéanamh do phobal Bhaile Uí Mhurchú agus de thoradh an tionscadail sin bhronn Séamus De Napier agus Seán Mac Goill £380,000 ar son na Gaelscolaíochta - £200,000 chuig Naíscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh agus £100,000 do Naíscoil Dhún Phádraig, comh maith le roinnt tionscadal eile..

"Níl sa mhéid seo ach blaiseadh den obair a rinne Seán; ní thugann sé le fios gur fear múinte, umhal, flaithiuil a raibh an spioradáltacht le mothú ann go dlúth. Tá an lasair á iompair anois ag a mhac, Ciarán, atá sáite i gcúrsaí Gaeilge agus forbairt pobail.

Tá leabhar iontach curtha le chéile ag Seán Mistéil a thugann léargas ar obair Sheáin agus ba cheart go raibh a fhios ag gach dalta gaelscoile sa tuaisceart ainm Sheáin Mhic Ghoill agus gan a mhacasamhail agus a chomhleacaithe Mac Seáin agus De Napier ní bheadh earnáil na Gaelscolaíochta comh folláin is atá san am i láthair- táimid uilig faoi chomaoin acu."

In December past, 'Tógáil Croi - Saol Feirsteach', a book by Seán Mitchell celebrating Seán Mackel's life, was launched in Coláiste Feirste.

Seán Mackel is survived by his children Ciarán, Seán, Pádraig and Áine and a wide family circle.